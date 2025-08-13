In this update we have new terrain types, which include jungle, desert, forest, and tundra. Full list of changes below!
- New Terrain Types
- New Terrain Leader Traits
- New Leader Trait called "The Great", which is a less common trait that gives nations all of the benefits of the conqueror, expansionist and uniter traits.
- Fixed issue with marker cursor setting
- New Terrain Map Mode for a more colorful look at the new terrain types
- New Terrain Types added to map maker
- New West Africa map, which includes some of the new terrain types
Currently only the new West Africa map has the new terrain types, but I am planning on gradually updating the other maps to have the new terrain also. I'm also thinking about adding an additional beach terrain type, which would include a coastal raider leader trait to go with it. As always, there's more to come, and please post about any bugs or issues with the game on Discord, itch.io or Steam :)
