​In this update we have new terrain types, which include jungle, desert, forest, and tundra. Full list of changes below!



- New Terrain Types



- New Terrain Leader Traits



- New Leader Trait called "The Great", which is a less common trait that gives nations all of the benefits of the conqueror, expansionist and uniter traits.



- Fixed issue with marker cursor setting



- New Terrain Map Mode for a more colorful look at the new terrain types



- New Terrain Types added to map maker



- New West Africa map, which includes some of the new terrain types



Currently only the new West Africa map has the new terrain types, but I am planning on gradually updating the other maps to have the new terrain also. I'm also thinking about adding an additional beach terrain type, which would include a coastal raider leader trait to go with it. As always, there's more to come, and please post about any bugs or issues with the game on Discord, itch.io or Steam :)