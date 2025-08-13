Fixed:

- Whilst selecting with marquee tool, status bar shows selection size 1 pixel less than actual selection size.

- Can't select a single 1 pixel wide line of pixels.

- Changing the tool after typing text causes the text to disappear.

- Exporting video with odd number height or width causes crash.

- Exporting video to smaller frame size causes crash.

- Selecting an area flipped the file modified flag to true.

- Some labels for Simplified Chinese users are displayed in English.

- Horizontal and Vertical mirror menu options missing from main menu.

- Zoom out icon in toolbar had incorrect image.

- Flood fill doesn't apply mirror setting.

- Text tool click and release without sizing a text box led to 1 character per line, now creates a default text box size.

- Remove shape definition box rectangle outline.

- Grid size of 1 can cause app to hang when a large image is being edited.

Updated:

- Changed red, green and blue sorting to use CIEDE2000 to determine color distance, produces a better sorting result.

Added:

- Added a Hex code display for the current color, the hex code field can accept a pasted hex string value.

- Color replace tool window has a color guide to show how to color replace operation will go.

- Mirror positions can now be moved using the mouse.

- Added two toolbar buttons for toggling horizontal and vertical mirror options.