Fixed:
- Whilst selecting with marquee tool, status bar shows selection size 1 pixel less than actual selection size.
- Can't select a single 1 pixel wide line of pixels.
- Changing the tool after typing text causes the text to disappear.
- Exporting video with odd number height or width causes crash.
- Exporting video to smaller frame size causes crash.
- Selecting an area flipped the file modified flag to true.
- Some labels for Simplified Chinese users are displayed in English.
- Horizontal and Vertical mirror menu options missing from main menu.
- Zoom out icon in toolbar had incorrect image.
- Flood fill doesn't apply mirror setting.
- Text tool click and release without sizing a text box led to 1 character per line, now creates a default text box size.
- Remove shape definition box rectangle outline.
- Grid size of 1 can cause app to hang when a large image is being edited.
Updated:
- Changed red, green and blue sorting to use CIEDE2000 to determine color distance, produces a better sorting result.
Added:
- Added a Hex code display for the current color, the hex code field can accept a pasted hex string value.
- Color replace tool window has a color guide to show how to color replace operation will go.
- Mirror positions can now be moved using the mouse.
- Added two toolbar buttons for toggling horizontal and vertical mirror options.
Changed files in this update