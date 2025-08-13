I am so excited to hit "publish" on this update! It is packed with some QoL improvements, new content, and new features!

The Community DLC,

Focus Feature - choose a bug to "focus" on and increase your odds of catching said bug,

Fixing store selection issues + a buy back feature,

FLIES are now a category!

A pink frame will now signify when you have a bug that is part of an active Quest,

Easy scrolling for quests and inventories when using a controller,

Plus, other minor fixes and polish

The Community DLC is real star here, so let's talk about that first. The DLC is made up of 30 bugs--all painted by our player community! And they contributed taglines and codex descriptions, too. Y'all are truly amazing. And as for the price, we felt it would be unfair to charge anything for mostly fan-made content, so this one is FREE. We really hope it brings you as much joy as it brought to us in putting it together! <3

The Focus Feature is a big part of this update as well! Now instead of hunting forever in hopes you find that one bug (here's looking at you, California Dogface Butterfly), you can you Focus to hone in on it. The Focus Feature becomes available once you obtain Master level in that category. So as you level up your bug-hunting skills, more and more bugs will become available to focus on. Once activated, you'll see the orange Focus icon on your screen.

The last major thing I'll delve into for this update: Flies are now their own category! There are only a few flies in the base game, but the Community DLC adds several more, so with that you shouldn't have too much trouble leveling up that category. (Sorry, I couldn't count flies caught retroactively, so this count starts at zero once you download the update.) You can even donate flies to the University to grab a new statue.

There's a lot more, but most of it was small QoL improvements, particularly for those using a controller.

Your support means so much to our family. We appreciate you all immensely! Craig and I are always interested to hear from you, so feel free to pop in to the Discord server and share your feedback, bad bug reports, or a fun photo of your pet beetle. :) Happy bug hunting!

- Chera