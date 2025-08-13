 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19586715 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Ring of the Wilds and some other items weren't added to the player's inventory upon purchasing from city shops.

  • Gave 300 gold to every player who started a save file while the bug was active.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3700082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link