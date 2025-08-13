Changes:
Fixed a bug where the Ring of the Wilds and some other items weren't added to the player's inventory upon purchasing from city shops.
Gave 300 gold to every player who started a save file while the bug was active.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update