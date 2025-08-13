❗**Visual**
- orange juice is now more orange instead of yellow
⚖️ **Balance**
- disabled violation points deduction on day 1 and 2
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where pretzels couldnt be picked up after it fell out of cart
- fixed a bug where you could start boarding on day 2 early by interacting with the boarding door despite there being no progress bar
- fixed a bug where passengers listening to music that get hit by luggage would make an unfixable music request for everyone around them
- fixed a bug where greeting pax with a request during boarding caused an unnecessary sound
- fixed a bug where you could put coffee pot and water pot in insert
- fixed a bug where the calendar would show that you got more gold medals than you did when progressing past off days
- humans will now try even harder to find a good spot to stand up
Uh Oh Airlines Patch 0.0.15.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3582612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update