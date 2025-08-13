❗**Visual**

- orange juice is now more orange instead of yellow



⚖️ **Balance**

- disabled violation points deduction on day 1 and 2



🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where pretzels couldnt be picked up after it fell out of cart

- fixed a bug where you could start boarding on day 2 early by interacting with the boarding door despite there being no progress bar

- fixed a bug where passengers listening to music that get hit by luggage would make an unfixable music request for everyone around them

- fixed a bug where greeting pax with a request during boarding caused an unnecessary sound

- fixed a bug where you could put coffee pot and water pot in insert

- fixed a bug where the calendar would show that you got more gold medals than you did when progressing past off days

- humans will now try even harder to find a good spot to stand up