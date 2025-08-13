 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19586623
Update notes via Steam Community
❗**Visual**
- orange juice is now more orange instead of yellow

⚖️ **Balance**
- disabled violation points deduction on day 1 and 2

🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where pretzels couldnt be picked up after it fell out of cart
- fixed a bug where you could start boarding on day 2 early by interacting with the boarding door despite there being no progress bar
- fixed a bug where passengers listening to music that get hit by luggage would make an unfixable music request for everyone around them
- fixed a bug where greeting pax with a request during boarding caused an unnecessary sound
- fixed a bug where you could put coffee pot and water pot in insert
- fixed a bug where the calendar would show that you got more gold medals than you did when progressing past off days
- humans will now try even harder to find a good spot to stand up

