Hey Everyone,

Hotfix #73 (1.8.5) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes and Updates

Added a toggle in the Mission Terminal Options to turn off quickplaying into the Battle for Tertium campaign missions.

Fixed an issue that was causing the server to crash when players would step in specific locations in several missions.

Fixed an issue related to gas clouds that could cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where not all active buffs icons would be displayed in the HUD, but only a part of them.

Fixed an issue that was preventing equipped items from being shown in the inventory.

Fixed an issue where the "Executor" blessing was not stacking correctly.

Fixed an issue where the “Hot Shot” blessing was scaling incorrectly over the tiers, while also remaining active while the secondary weapon was not wielded.

Dev Note: The blessing will now scale its value 20/30/40/50% over tiers 1 to 4 as intended, instead of the incorrect and reverse scaling 80/70/60/50%.

Fixed an issue where the "All or Nothing" blessing was not stacking correctly on Atrox Tactical Axes and Munitorum Sapper Shovels.

Fixed an issue where Scab Flamers would fail to play their voicelines.

Fixed an issue in the Barber-Chirurgeon where adjusting height only wasn't allowing players to confirm the changes to their character.

The Mastery card in the End of Round screen now shows the correct weapon max level exp instead of showing it as level 0 with 0 exp.

Added additional error message codes for network errors and server disconnections.

Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

Fixed some clipping issues on the scarf of the Veteran “Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” upperbody cosmetic.

Fixed an issue where parts of facial hair would disappear while using the Veteran “Family Heirloom Flak Helmet” headgear cosmetic.

Fixed an issue where the same name was used for multiple cosmetic reward frames.

Dev Note: The previously named “Purgle the Unclean” frame from the Rotten Armour event is now “Disgustingly Resilient”.

Fixed an issue where the “Obtained From” text was not displayed properly for the Rotten Armour event reward frame.

Fixed an issue where the preview image of the “Brass Crucis” weapon trinket was not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the following Zealot cosmetic upperbodies could look fractured: Armour of the House of the Begloried Redemptor. Pious Warrior's Armour.

Fixed an issue where the purity seal on the Ogryn “Bestest Trophy Pack” accessory cosmetic would float slightly away from the pack.

Fixed an instance of metal plates clipping through the gloves of the Veteran “Vostroyan Flak Coat” upperbody cosmetic while inspecting weapons.

Fixed issues where the anchor on the Ogryn “Field Issue Haversack (XXXXL)” accessory cosmetic would rapidly move around while running.

Fixed an issue where the Zealot “Witchhunter's Hat” headgear cosmetic would incorrectly remove small parts of some hair styles.

Fixed an issue where the “Intra-Cranial Implant” headgear cosmetic would not connect properly in the neck.

Fixed issues with backpacks partially clipping into the Veteran “Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” and Zealot “Preacher's Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” upperbody cosmetics.

Arbites Fixes & Tweaks

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where the following talents could fail to trigger correctly: Execution Order, Efficient Killer, Malocator, No Lenience, Keeping Protocol and Writ of Execution .

Improved the DLC validation process for the Arbites Class add-on.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using Execution Order.

Fixed an issue where the Arbites Cyber-Mastiff would not disappear with the players during the Outro win cutscene in Mortis Trials.

Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff smoke effects would not show in the inventory views.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the Arbites Shock Maul wasn't correctly aligned in the Mastery screen.

We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.

– The Darktide Team