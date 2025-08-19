 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19586508 Edited 19 August 2025 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, 

Hotfix #73 (1.8.5) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes and Updates

  • Added a toggle in the Mission Terminal Options to turn off quickplaying into the Battle for Tertium campaign missions.

  • Fixed an issue that was causing the server to crash when players would step in specific locations in several missions.

  • Fixed an issue related to gas clouds that could cause a crash.

  • Fixed an issue where not all active buffs icons would be displayed in the HUD, but only a part of them.

  • Fixed an issue that was preventing equipped items from being shown in the inventory.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Executor" blessing was not stacking correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the “Hot Shot” blessing was scaling incorrectly over the tiers, while also remaining active while the secondary weapon was not wielded.

Dev Note: The blessing will now scale its value 20/30/40/50% over tiers 1 to 4 as intended, instead of the incorrect and reverse scaling 80/70/60/50%.

  • Fixed an issue where the "All or Nothing" blessing was not stacking correctly on Atrox Tactical Axes and Munitorum Sapper Shovels.

  • Fixed an issue where Scab Flamers would fail to play their voicelines.

  • Fixed an issue in the Barber-Chirurgeon where adjusting height only wasn't allowing players to confirm the changes to their character.

  • The Mastery card in the End of Round screen now shows the correct weapon max level exp instead of showing it as level 0 with 0 exp.

  • Added additional error message codes for network errors and server disconnections.

Cosmetic and Animation Fixes

  • Fixed some clipping issues on the scarf of the Veteran “Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” upperbody cosmetic.  

  • Fixed an issue where parts of facial hair would disappear while using the Veteran “Family Heirloom Flak Helmet” headgear cosmetic. 

  • Fixed an issue where the same name was used for multiple cosmetic reward frames.

Dev Note: The previously named “Purgle the Unclean” frame from the Rotten Armour event is now “Disgustingly Resilient”. 

  • Fixed an issue where the “Obtained From” text was not displayed properly for the Rotten Armour event reward frame.

  • Fixed an issue where the preview image of the “Brass Crucis” weapon trinket was not displayed correctly.  

  • Fixed an issue where the following Zealot cosmetic upperbodies could look fractured:  

    • Armour of the House of the Begloried Redemptor.

    • Pious Warrior's Armour.

  • Fixed an issue where the purity seal on the Ogryn “Bestest Trophy Pack” accessory cosmetic would float slightly away from the pack. 

  • Fixed an instance of metal plates clipping through the gloves of the Veteran “Vostroyan Flak Coat” upperbody cosmetic while inspecting weapons. 

  • Fixed issues where the anchor on the Ogryn “Field Issue Haversack (XXXXL)” accessory cosmetic would rapidly move around while running.

  • Fixed an issue where the Zealot “Witchhunter's Hat” headgear cosmetic would incorrectly remove small parts of some hair styles.  

  • Fixed an issue where the “Intra-Cranial Implant” headgear cosmetic would not connect properly in the neck.  

  • Fixed issues with backpacks partially clipping into the Veteran “Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” and Zealot “Preacher's Bakkan Pattern Fatigues with Flak Vest” upperbody cosmetics.

Arbites Fixes & Tweaks

General Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the following talents could fail to trigger correctly: Execution Order, Efficient Killer, Malocator, No Lenience, Keeping Protocol and Writ of Execution.

  • Improved the DLC validation process for the Arbites Class add-on.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using Execution Order.

  • Fixed an issue where the Arbites Cyber-Mastiff would not disappear with the players during the Outro win cutscene in Mortis Trials.

  • Fixed an issue where the Cyber-Mastiff smoke effects would not show in the inventory views.

  • Fixed an issue where the icon for the Arbites Shock Maul wasn't correctly aligned in the Mastery screen.

We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link