Early Access .8022



Small patch today to fix a few long lived bugs but most importantly, add in quick tap/click to turn. Don't ask how this wasn't in. I hope it helps!

--- Features ---

Quick Tap/click to turn player

Schedule additions: Clover,

Side quests added for: Scotty, Mr. Lift, Clover, Hopper, Crafty, Faye

--- Other Changes ---

Inventory button slots size increased

Player pupils will now only change color instead of the whole eye

Turn delay settings button

Fishing and finish crafting items dropped auto move to player

Hovering over hearts show exact friendship amount

Hovering over Imprint borders show tree type (Attack, Defense, Support)

--- Bugs ---