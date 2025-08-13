Early Access .8022
Small patch today to fix a few long lived bugs but most importantly, add in quick tap/click to turn. Don't ask how this wasn't in. I hope it helps!
--- Features ---
Quick Tap/click to turn player
Schedule additions: Clover,
Side quests added for: Scotty, Mr. Lift, Clover, Hopper, Crafty, Faye
--- Other Changes ---
Inventory button slots size increased
Player pupils will now only change color instead of the whole eye
Turn delay settings button
Fishing and finish crafting items dropped auto move to player
Hovering over hearts show exact friendship amount
Hovering over Imprint borders show tree type (Attack, Defense, Support)
--- Bugs ---
Inventory items sometimes going invisible when dragging or swapping
L2/Shift button not working sometimes
Monster skill buttons staying open if entering turn-based battle
Changed files in this update