 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19586467 Edited 13 August 2025 – 17:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access .8022

Small patch today to fix a few long lived bugs but most importantly, add in quick tap/click to turn. Don't ask how this wasn't in. I hope it helps!

--- Features ---

  • Quick Tap/click to turn player

  • Schedule additions: Clover,

  • Side quests added for: Scotty, Mr. Lift, Clover, Hopper, Crafty, Faye

--- Other Changes ---

  • Inventory button slots size increased

  • Player pupils will now only change color instead of the whole eye

  • Turn delay settings button

  • Fishing and finish crafting items dropped auto move to player

  • Hovering over hearts show exact friendship amount

  • Hovering over Imprint borders show tree type (Attack, Defense, Support)

--- Bugs ---

  • Inventory items sometimes going invisible when dragging or swapping

  • L2/Shift button not working sometimes

  • Monster skill buttons staying open if entering turn-based battle

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2370422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link