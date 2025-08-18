 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19586452 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Monday, knights! How have your Painter Boss Paradise adventures been treating you? We hope you’ve been having a grand time playing as Paint Junior, creating custom knight skins for the Steam Workshop, and enjoying all the new art the DLC has to offer!

Today we have a few bug fixes to deploy, including fixes for the double/overlapped body piece and achievement tracking for Custom Characters. We appreciate your patience as we tackle these issues and thank the community members who have reported bugs to our support team!

Fixes

  1. Removed the doubled/overlapped body piece for Custom Characters

  2. Issued a fix for the Hawkster princess fight auto-heal softlock

  3. Fixed "Bomb A" Custom Character magic option to use standard XXXY damage when not replacing Gray Knight

  4. Issued a fix for arena stats achievement tracking in save data for Unique slot Custom Characters

That’s all for now!!! Searching for characters to download? Look no further than The Behemoth's Found Fortunes Vol. 1, a collection of Workshop skins we used on stream last week:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3548875079

Changed files in this update

