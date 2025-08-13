Become the Strongest Mercenary

Lead a growing squad full of elite mercenaries into increasingly dangerous operations. From industrial espionage, through abductions of high-value targets, to cleaning up bioweapon research facilities after containment breach, the tour of duty with Athena will let you experience firsthand the darkest aspects of corporate operations in a cyberpunk world.

Fight with Tactics and Strategy

Engage in strategic, turn-based battles where every move matters. Throughout your journey, you will find various foes each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Take up your guns and blades or harness the power of Psionic, which allows for a range of strategic abilities. Use special skills to buff allies, weaken enemies with various debuffs, and inflict powerful status effects to gain the upper hand. Stun them to deal a massive amount of damage.

Extensive Gear Customization

Customize your characters to better suit your style, each with different elemental and combat proficiency. Equip them with various weapons and mods with different effects you can mix and match, all obtainable from your journey, and find the right one that suit your playstyle. Make your build your own!

