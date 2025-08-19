Hi Forgeborn!

Been a little bit since our last update, have been working on a lot of different things in the background. Here are some bug fixes and updates!

-Fixed Campaign Cores for Tooth and Claw

-Fixed Tool Tip for PvE Cards

-When opening a deck with a betrayer it will now pop up instead of only showing 9 cards in the deck

-Berserker slay ability now works correctly if the card is banished.

-Fixed an issue where triggers were batching incorrectly.

-Fixed some errors that caused servers to crash in game. As a note not all of these have not been found, if your game crashes please press B to submit a bug report letting us know what happened so we can track down the cause. Any video you have of the game crashing please post in our discord! Discord.gg/stoneblade



We have a lot of exciting things coming up! We will be posting the Q&A from Mondays stream as well as the images for the roadmap tomorrow on https://www.solforgefusion.com/news

