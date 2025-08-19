 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Dead by Daylight Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19586411 Edited 20 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Forgeborn!

Been a little bit since our last update, have been working on a lot of different things in the background. Here are some bug fixes and updates!

-Fixed Campaign Cores for Tooth and Claw

-Fixed Tool Tip for PvE Cards

-When opening a deck with a betrayer it will now pop up instead of only showing 9 cards in the deck

-Berserker slay ability now works correctly if the card is banished.

-Fixed an issue where triggers were batching incorrectly.

-Fixed some errors that caused servers to crash in game. As a note not all of these have not been found, if your game crashes please press B to submit a bug report letting us know what happened so we can track down the cause. Any video you have of the game crashing please post in our discord! Discord.gg/stoneblade

We have a lot of exciting things coming up! We will be posting the Q&A from Mondays stream as well as the images for the roadmap tomorrow on https://www.solforgefusion.com/news

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2400961
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2400962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link