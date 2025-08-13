- Added some content to a remote area of the First Labyrinth map that changes depending on whether you freed or enslaved the goblins.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the combat message delay to be reset to the default value after exiting and restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue that would cause fleeing from a special encounter to give the rewards from that battle after winning the next random encounter.
- The map position indicator for the group is now shown when the overview map is moved, and moves with it. Keep in mind that you can also move the overview map with the arrow keys in addition to the clickable arrow buttons.
- Made some minor formatting improvements to the UI that should make Japanese-language text fit better.
- Adjusted the catacombs map tiles to have a bit more contrast and clarity.
Navigating The Labyrinth Updated
