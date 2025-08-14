New Auto-Fire Mode & Sound Optimization
Improvements and Adjustments:
Auto-Fire can now switch between \[Full Auto] auto-aim + shooting and \[Semi-Auto] auto-shooting modes. You can press B (or the down direction on the DPad for controllers) to enable auto-aim, and use N (or the right direction on the DPad for controllers) to switch modes.
Smoke indicators added for collectible items during pick-up missions.
Balance adjustments for the normal difficulty of the first level.
Balance adjustments.
Optimization of certain sound effects.
Performance and memory usage optimization.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue with shortened invincibility frames during elite monster and Boss battles.
Other minor issues resolved.
Thank you to all the survivors for your feedback and suggestions. We will continue to fix and optimize known issues in future updates.
