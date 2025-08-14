 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19586396 Edited 14 August 2025 – 10:19:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Auto-Fire Mode & Sound Optimization

Improvements and Adjustments:

  1. Auto-Fire can now switch between \[Full Auto] auto-aim + shooting and \[Semi-Auto] auto-shooting modes. You can press B (or the down direction on the DPad for controllers) to enable auto-aim, and use N (or the right direction on the DPad for controllers) to switch modes.

  2. Smoke indicators added for collectible items during pick-up missions.

  3. Balance adjustments for the normal difficulty of the first level.

  4. Balance adjustments.

  5. Optimization of certain sound effects.

  6. Performance and memory usage optimization.

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed the issue with shortened invincibility frames during elite monster and Boss battles.

  2. Other minor issues resolved.

Thank you to all the survivors for your feedback and suggestions. We will continue to fix and optimize known issues in future updates.

