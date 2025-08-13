 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19586377 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Changes

  • 📡When creating a new vessel in Creative Mode, the player who creates the vessel will automatically be assigned owner

  • It is now possible to enter a vessel controlled by AI (via command or new bridge) if owner is "unknown"

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the wrong object was selected as a hail source. No more talking asteroids.

  • Fixed an issue in AI target selection and improved performance

  • Fixed an inconsistent but persistent client side "ship spins when leaving" issue

  • Fixed an issue where ghost mounts could exist following a split in construction

  • 📡Fixed a client issue where the client was making an incorrect assumption regarding mounts after an object split, resulting in two mounts, one real, one imaginary

Changed depots in publictest branch

Space Impossible Content Depot 416241
Windows Space Impossible Win64 Depot 416242
macOS Space Impossible OSX Depot 416243
Linux Space Impossible Linux Depot 416244
