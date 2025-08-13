NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

It is now possible to enter a vessel controlled by AI (via command or new bridge) if owner is "unknown"

📡 When creating a new vessel in Creative Mode, the player who creates the vessel will automatically be assigned owner

Fixed an issue where sometimes the wrong object was selected as a hail source. No more talking asteroids.

Fixed an issue in AI target selection and improved performance

Fixed an inconsistent but persistent client side "ship spins when leaving" issue

Fixed an issue where ghost mounts could exist following a split in construction