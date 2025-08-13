NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!
Changes
📡When creating a new vessel in Creative Mode, the player who creates the vessel will automatically be assigned owner
It is now possible to enter a vessel controlled by AI (via command or new bridge) if owner is "unknown"
Fixes
Fixed an issue where sometimes the wrong object was selected as a hail source. No more talking asteroids.
Fixed an issue in AI target selection and improved performance
Fixed an inconsistent but persistent client side "ship spins when leaving" issue
Fixed an issue where ghost mounts could exist following a split in construction
📡Fixed a client issue where the client was making an incorrect assumption regarding mounts after an object split, resulting in two mounts, one real, one imaginary
Changed depots in publictest branch