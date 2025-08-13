This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, Park Testers!

This release addresses some of the main stability concerns, greatly improving session lifetime performance, while also giving our most avid builders brand new nature items.

As always, a swathe of bugs and glitches have been targeted thanks to everyone's invaluable feedback!

How to Access the Public Testing Branch (Experimental!)

The Public Testing Branch (PTB) is a version of Prehistoric Kingdom that can be opted-into on Steam, containing experimental and potentially breaking changes. With the help of the community, we're able to hunt down various issues and gather feedback before pushing a an update to the public version of Prehistoric Kingdom.



Right click Prehistoric Kingdom in your Steam Library

Go to Properties

Betas

Select 'ptb_public_testing'Please note that it is not recommended to play Public Testing Branch parks on earlier versions of the game. Please send feedback and bug reports to our Discord server's appropriate channel.





Known Issues & Additional Notes

Undo/redo for terrain sculpting with automatic slope painting attached isn't fully hooked up yet,

Animals socialization needs frequency balancing, and currently the socialization need can remain low for a long time,

Animal drinking points need a review, as animals can pick wildly inconsistent drinking points,

Various sound effects for new animations have not been hooked up yet

There are a number of temporary or missing icons for the paleobotany paleopedia entries

Full Patch Notes

Additions

Buildings & Scenery Added new animal enrichment items Faux Ribcage Large Faux Ribcage Small Added new sandstone rocks Rock Sandstone Boulder 1-3 Rock Sandstone Cliff 1-2 Rock Sandstone Cliff Arch Rock Sandstone Pillar 1-2

UI/UX Added a crown icon next to an animal's name in the Animal Info Menu, denoting whether an animal is the leader of its group Added an excavations menu filter dropdown to the Excavation Menu worldmap, allowing players to display digsites by ‘All’, ‘Mesozoic Only’, ‘Cenozoic Only’, and ‘Paleoflora Only’



Changes

Animals Added the new enrichment items to animal’s enrichment needs, which should now be accurately displayed in the paleopedia Decreased embryo health decay for sauropods, maximizing clutch survivability

Buildings & Scenery Increased visual fidelity for all Igneous Rocks

Environment Adjusted UK map midday lighting to be slightly less blue on the equator All rock textures now appear grittier to blend better with modular rocks Boreal Rock texture is now dark

Foliage Adjusted normals rendering on Welwitschiophyllum

UI/UX Changed and added a variety of research icons Updated various texture paint previews Sculpted Slope Painting in the Landscaping Menu is now off by default The tabs of the Animal Information Menu are now all accessible while the Landscaping Menu is on, with the Habitat tab still opening automatically Refactored vegetation painting math, which now robustly handles lower intensity without creating ‘gaps’ in the painting action Improved right click sensitivity for actions at lower frame rates

Post Processing Large scale ambient occlusion on High and Ultra is more diffuse and darker, creating better indirect shadows in forests or around buildings in shade



Bug Fixes

Critical Improved stability of animal texture loading, hopefully resolving issues causing exploding fuzz or missing texture maps Implemented a potential fix for one of the Animal Nursery preview crashes Fixed a critical issue related to Research Unlock progression, generally consolidating the entire research system Fixed many discrepancies with undo/redo refund logic, which should be much more sound and less abuse-able now Fixed the new game starting prefabs registering an Undo/Redo action

Gameplay Fixed Loading Bay not starting out with full resources in new games Fixed the landscaping brush getting stuck around map borders

Animals Fixed a nursery synchronization bug resulting in spawned animals’ colorations to overflow out of their maximum bounds

Foliage Fixed wavy leaves on Welwitschiophyllum 1 Fixed wavy trunk on Watsoniocladus 2

UI/UX Fixed nursery animal preview stretching on certain screen aspect ratios Disabled embryo tooltip on empty embryo items in the Reproduction Widget Fixed a small visual glitch causing the modular grid to stick on screen when ending a grid-based modular action by starting a different action Modular items cannot be placed from the animal Paleopedia if the item hasn’t been unlocked yet Modular items cannot be switched to in Interchange Sets (i.e. Produce Stations) if the item hasn’t been unlocked yet Staff skill level graphics in the Staff Management Menu now accurately listen for changes in the park-wide staff skill level Fixed management and screenshot menu collision on keybind access



Performance