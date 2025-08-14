Reducing the size of game files;



Optimization of game models (buildings, yachts, etc.);



Optimization of water (mostly regarding its effect on your RAM);



Optimization and textures and materials.



Hello Dealers, we have news for you!For the next 24 hours Drug Dealer Simulator 2 will be featured as! And that means the biggest discount yeton the game. If you want to get it for yourself or a friend, now’s the perfect time to do it.What’s more, with today’s Daily Deal we are releasing the DDS2 Optimization Patch which includes:We’re working hard to make DDS2 better and better, and that includes its performance. And more is to come!Have fun in DDS2!