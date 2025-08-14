For the next 24 hours Drug Dealer Simulator 2 will be featured as Steam’s Daily Deal! And that means the biggest discount yet – 27% off on the game. If you want to get it for yourself or a friend, now’s the perfect time to do it.
What’s more, with today’s Daily Deal we are releasing the DDS2 Optimization Patch which includes:
- Reducing the size of game files;
- Optimization of game models (buildings, yachts, etc.);
- Optimization of water (mostly regarding its effect on your RAM);
- Optimization and textures and materials.
We’re working hard to make DDS2 better and better, and that includes its performance. And more is to come!
Have fun in DDS2!
Changed files in this update