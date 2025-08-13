This patch brings the brand-new Practice Area, featuring an intense Shooting Range and a dedicated Training Area in the reimagined PVP map Titan Depot, perfectly redesigned for ultimate training sessions.
But that’s not all – Titan Depot is now also available in the Domination game mode, giving you even more ways to play and compete.
This update also includes:
Bug fixes for smoother gameplay
Fresh UI changes
A polished Main Menu
The first in-game voice line implementations
Get ready – this is just the beginning, as we prepare for the upcoming full release!
Changed files in this update