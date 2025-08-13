This patch brings the brand-new Practice Area, featuring an intense Shooting Range and a dedicated Training Area in the reimagined PVP map Titan Depot, perfectly redesigned for ultimate training sessions.

But that’s not all – Titan Depot is now also available in the Domination game mode, giving you even more ways to play and compete.

This update also includes:

Bug fixes for smoother gameplay

Fresh UI changes

A polished Main Menu

The first in-game voice line implementations

Get ready – this is just the beginning, as we prepare for the upcoming full release!