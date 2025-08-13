 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19586197 Edited 13 August 2025 – 19:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Sailors!

For today's patch we got a few balance updates and quality of life features. Don't forget to leave a review!

Patch Notes

Weapons

  • Mines: maxed lifetime reduced from 3 minutes to 1 minute

  • Laser: Increased Laser base damage and DoT from 1 to 2. fixed an issue where damage wouldn't appear in the selection screen

  • Spinner: fixed weapon description

  • Updated bullet graphics for certain gun weapons

Crew

  • Biologist/Collector: For each collected item gain a coin per boat level Instead of 10 coins

  • Racer/Evasive Maneuver: added +10% dodge chance, reduced dodge chance per steering level from 1.5% to 1%

Enemies

  • Crab: fixed an issue where crabs would remain after defeating the king crab

  • Snail: increased trail contrast and added noise

Visuals

  • Stats and cargo remain available for inspection post-run

  • Fixed a minor text issue for maxed stats

General

  • Increased max available cargo to purchase by 2

  • Added 10-value coins

  • Fixed an issue where 5-value coins wouldn't show the correct visuals

  • Deliveries now spawn coin drops using mixed denominations from highest to lowest

  • Coins now aggregate outside view to improve performance

  • Fixed an issue where audio wouldn't start properly

Leave a review!

Please leave a review on the Nautical Survival Steam page, it really makes a difference and will help us reach a larger audience.

Join the crew!

Join our Discord to chat with fellow sailors, share ideas, or just hang out. Your feedback continues to shape Nautical Survival, and you can help me navigate the ship as we sail through Early Access.

Stay afloat,
-Idan

Changed files in this update

