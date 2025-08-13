Ahoy, Sailors!
Patch Notes
Weapons
Mines: maxed lifetime reduced from 3 minutes to 1 minute
Laser: Increased Laser base damage and DoT from 1 to 2. fixed an issue where damage wouldn't appear in the selection screen
Spinner: fixed weapon description
Updated bullet graphics for certain gun weapons
Crew
Biologist/Collector: For each collected item gain a coin per boat level Instead of 10 coins
Racer/Evasive Maneuver: added +10% dodge chance, reduced dodge chance per steering level from 1.5% to 1%
Enemies
Crab: fixed an issue where crabs would remain after defeating the king crab
Snail: increased trail contrast and added noise
Visuals
Stats and cargo remain available for inspection post-run
Fixed a minor text issue for maxed stats
General
Increased max available cargo to purchase by 2
Added 10-value coins
Fixed an issue where 5-value coins wouldn't show the correct visuals
Deliveries now spawn coin drops using mixed denominations from highest to lowest
Coins now aggregate outside view to improve performance
Fixed an issue where audio wouldn't start properly
