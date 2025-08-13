Ahoy, Sailors!

Patch Notes

Weapons

Mines: maxed lifetime reduced from 3 minutes to 1 minute

Laser: Increased Laser base damage and DoT from 1 to 2. fixed an issue where damage wouldn't appear in the selection screen

Spinner: fixed weapon description

Updated bullet graphics for certain gun weapons

Crew

Biologist/Collector: For each collected item gain a coin per boat level Instead of 10 coins

Racer/Evasive Maneuver: added +10% dodge chance, reduced dodge chance per steering level from 1.5% to 1%

Enemies

Crab: fixed an issue where crabs would remain after defeating the king crab

Snail: increased trail contrast and added noise

Visuals

Stats and cargo remain available for inspection post-run

Fixed a minor text issue for maxed stats

General

Increased max available cargo to purchase by 2

Added 10-value coins

Fixed an issue where 5-value coins wouldn't show the correct visuals

Deliveries now spawn coin drops using mixed denominations from highest to lowest

Coins now aggregate outside view to improve performance

Fixed an issue where audio wouldn't start properly

