Major 20 August 2025 Build 19586173 Edited 20 August 2025 – 10:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! MATM: Rogue mode is out now for $1.99 (With a 25% sale ːsteamhappyː)

This DLC was months in the making, and completely changes the game in an alternate game mode (it is basically a new game!)

I hope this update marks a new era of this game. I will continue to update rogue mode (adding new items, systems, meta progression, and more!)

I really hope to see this game expand, and I can't wait to see the future of this game!

There is so much content in this DLC (I would say about 10-20 hours worth), and it will be awesome to see everyone's reaction to it all!

Here are the patch notes for the v1.1 update, and Rogue mode as a whole!

V1.1 (Available to all)

ACHIEVEMENTS ARE TEMPORALLY DISABLED FOR THIS PATCH

  • Reworked the logic behind the main menu, hopefully making modifiers and settings more consistent

  • Added some banners for Rogue mode

  • Fixed a lot of crashes involving failed achievement triggers

  • Fixed a collision issues, allowing uncle to take flight

  • Fixed an issue with the game manager unloading, soft locking the player in the error scene

  • Added custom music wizard (Feature is not fully done, there are still a lot of issues still needed to be fixed). If the ingame button to open the files does not work, go to the file path C:\\Users\\<Your computer name>\\AppData\\LocalLow\\RasberryPi (Found by using Windows+R in the run app)

  • Fixed some logic issues

  • Fixed a crash while finishing Mount Dagobert (Oops)

  • Completely changed the logic behind saving and loading, making wins save more constantly

  • Reworked the collection screen

  • Added daily challenges (these reward you with meta currency for rogue mode)

  • Fixed a lot of other issues that are too small to list

DLC PATCH NOTES

  • Added new game mode, Rogue mode

  • Added 35 new items (all of them can be found in the collection screen)

  • Added 20+ Cosmetics

  • Added 20+ map chunks

  • Added the vending machine

  • Added meta progression for rogue mode

  • Added 2 rogue mode exclusive modifiers

  • Added 5 star levels, each making the game MUCH harder

  • Added 12 unlockable jobs (Upgrade your starting area and find the static TV to get hints on how to unlock them)

  • Added ragdoll cams

  • Added a lot of QQL exclusive to Rogue mode

  • Added lore???!??!?!?!

  • There is so much more, but I can't spoil everything, so go ahead and try it out!

