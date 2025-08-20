Hello everyone! MATM: Rogue mode is out now for $1.99 (With a 25% sale ːsteamhappyː)
This DLC was months in the making, and completely changes the game in an alternate game mode (it is basically a new game!)
I hope this update marks a new era of this game. I will continue to update rogue mode (adding new items, systems, meta progression, and more!)
I really hope to see this game expand, and I can't wait to see the future of this game!
There is so much content in this DLC (I would say about 10-20 hours worth), and it will be awesome to see everyone's reaction to it all!
Here are the patch notes for the v1.1 update, and Rogue mode as a whole!
V1.1 (Available to all)
ACHIEVEMENTS ARE TEMPORALLY DISABLED FOR THIS PATCH
Reworked the logic behind the main menu, hopefully making modifiers and settings more consistent
Added some banners for Rogue mode
Fixed a lot of crashes involving failed achievement triggers
Fixed a collision issues, allowing uncle to take flight
Fixed an issue with the game manager unloading, soft locking the player in the error scene
Added custom music wizard (Feature is not fully done, there are still a lot of issues still needed to be fixed). If the ingame button to open the files does not work, go to the file path C:\\Users\\<Your computer name>\\AppData\\LocalLow\\RasberryPi (Found by using Windows+R in the run app)
Fixed some logic issues
Fixed a crash while finishing Mount Dagobert (Oops)
Completely changed the logic behind saving and loading, making wins save more constantly
Reworked the collection screen
Added daily challenges (these reward you with meta currency for rogue mode)
Fixed a lot of other issues that are too small to list
DLC PATCH NOTES
Added new game mode, Rogue mode
Added 35 new items (all of them can be found in the collection screen)
Added 20+ Cosmetics
Added 20+ map chunks
Added the vending machine
Added meta progression for rogue mode
Added 2 rogue mode exclusive modifiers
Added 5 star levels, each making the game MUCH harder
Added 12 unlockable jobs (Upgrade your starting area and find the static TV to get hints on how to unlock them)
Added ragdoll cams
Added a lot of QQL exclusive to Rogue mode
Added lore???!??!?!?!
There is so much more, but I can't spoil everything, so go ahead and try it out!
