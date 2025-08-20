Hello everyone! MATM: Rogue mode is out now for $1.99 (With a 25% sale ːsteamhappyː)

This DLC was months in the making, and completely changes the game in an alternate game mode (it is basically a new game!)

I hope this update marks a new era of this game. I will continue to update rogue mode (adding new items, systems, meta progression, and more!)

I really hope to see this game expand, and I can't wait to see the future of this game!

There is so much content in this DLC (I would say about 10-20 hours worth), and it will be awesome to see everyone's reaction to it all!

Here are the patch notes for the v1.1 update, and Rogue mode as a whole!

V1.1 (Available to all)

ACHIEVEMENTS ARE TEMPORALLY DISABLED FOR THIS PATCH

Reworked the logic behind the main menu, hopefully making modifiers and settings more consistent

Added some banners for Rogue mode

Fixed a lot of crashes involving failed achievement triggers

Fixed a collision issues, allowing uncle to take flight

Fixed an issue with the game manager unloading, soft locking the player in the error scene

Added custom music wizard (Feature is not fully done, there are still a lot of issues still needed to be fixed). If the ingame button to open the files does not work, go to the file path C:\\Users\\<Your computer name>\\AppData\\LocalLow\\RasberryPi (Found by using Windows+R in the run app)

Fixed some logic issues

Fixed a crash while finishing Mount Dagobert ( Oops )

Completely changed the logic behind saving and loading, making wins save more constantly

Reworked the collection screen

Added daily challenges (these reward you with meta currency for rogue mode)

Fixed a lot of other issues that are too small to list

DLC PATCH NOTES