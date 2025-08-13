Hello everyone!

Version 7.1 is now live.

It introduces windowed mode, a redesigned main menu, but most importantly, the first mission of the story mode!

None of this is completely finished yet, but it works. :)

I plan to add enemies, scenery, and secondary objectives gradually.



The next version should include two features close to my heart: the melee combat system and the second story mission.

While the first mission mainly aims to showcase the general functioning of the story mode, from the second mission onward, we delve into the protagonist's experiences.

I hope you’ll like it! :D



Here's a summary of the changes:



Additions:

- Windowed mode

- Redesigned main menu

- Redesigned HQ (probably not accessible yet, even though it’s in the game)

- First story mission

- Display of objectives on the HUD



Balancing:

- Increased firing range of impulse drones



Fixes:

- Adjusted and improved sound for the ray weapon

- The snowstorm works again

- Shrapnel discharge works again in story mode

- The sound volume drops to 0 during the pause menu

- Ground plasma can now be destroyed by ballistic weapons

- Turrets immediately stop firing upon destruction