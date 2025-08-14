Hi there prospectors,
Here's an update with a collection of bug fixes that players have reported from the previous unstable release.
Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.
⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.
In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.
To play the unstable:
To send us your feedback and join the community:
Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.
Graphics Settings
Even though TerraTech World's minimum spec for graphics cards is 6GB, the game now detects whether the GPU has less than 6GB and switches to low VRAM mode where necessary.
FSR anti-aliasing has been disabled as it's causing extreme ghosting.
Bug Fixes
Blocks with a zero count in storage are no longer shown.
Blocks purchased from a trader in Classic mode now correctly go to your storage instead of your cargo.
Fixed bug causing duplicates of recipes to purchase appearing in the list.
Favourite button functionality now works properly in Creative Mode.
Fixed crash that may occur when loading a complex Tech snapshot then trying to load a new snapshot in its place.
Until next time, Prospectors!
- The TerraTech Worlds Team
Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch