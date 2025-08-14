 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
14 August 2025 Build 19586149 Edited 14 August 2025 – 13:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there prospectors,

Here's an update with a collection of bug fixes that players have reported from the previous unstable release.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.

In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.

To play the unstable:

  • Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list.

  • Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box.

  • Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list.

  • Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch.

To send us your feedback and join the community:

Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Graphics Settings

  • Even though TerraTech World's minimum spec for graphics cards is 6GB, the game now detects whether the GPU has less than 6GB and switches to low VRAM mode where necessary.

  • FSR anti-aliasing has been disabled as it's causing extreme ghosting.

Bug Fixes

  • Blocks with a zero count in storage are no longer shown.

  • Blocks purchased from a trader in Classic mode now correctly go to your storage instead of your cargo.

  • Fixed bug causing duplicates of recipes to purchase appearing in the list.

  • Favourite button functionality now works properly in Creative Mode.

  • Fixed crash that may occur when loading a complex Tech snapshot then trying to load a new snapshot in its place.

Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch

Depot 2313331
