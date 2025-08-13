English##########Content################[Animal]Wild Beloens now have their HP randomized.[Loot]Added an item drop list for Beloens.[Skill]New Skill: Lick-Lick (It's a healing skill with side-effects. But, you can use it on enemies or someone you want to add a "wet" effect on. It can put out fire too if someone is burning. )[Meat]New Meat: Beloen Meat[Pet]You can now turn Beloens into your pets. (Very easy to capture. Fanatical Befriender It can lick your face to heal you or melt it if it tries too hard. Free emergency hugs.)[Pet]Beloens can generate poops.[Pet]You can now convince wild Beloens to join you without a fight. (Other Beloens in your group have a bonus in this skill check.)[Wiki]Updated the skill page.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.简体中文##########Content################【野生动物】野生的贝洛恩的生命值随机化。【掉落物】为贝洛恩加入了物品掉落列表【技能】新技能：舔舔 （这是一个有副作用的治疗技能。当然，你也可以给敌人或者你非常想要弄湿的人使用。当然，这也能用来灭火。）【肉】新的肉：贝洛恩的肉【宠物】你现在可以把贝洛恩变成宠物。（非常容易捕捉。狂热交友生物。可以通过舔你来治疗你，不过舔过头可能让你的脸融化。紧急抱抱技能不消耗任何气力使用。）【宠物】贝洛恩可以被动生成便便。【宠物】贝洛恩现在可以被说服加入你的队伍（队伍中的其它贝洛恩有说服鉴定加成。）【维基】更新了技能页面【维基】更新了宠物页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场