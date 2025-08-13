 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19586007 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey fellow ghouls

The new patch is live today and here’s what’s in it:

  • Weekly leaderboards are in. Compete for the top spot each week.

  • Quickplay flow rework. Groups now stay together between rounds. Solos can join games in progress.

  • Haunt decor is cheaper. Candy prices reduced.

  • New unlockables. Flamingo (Haunt) and Snowman (Riptide Reef 2).

  • Fixes. Exploits patched. Bugs squashed. Performance improved. Menus cleaned up.

  • Quality of life. Skippable intro screens. Improved input rebinding. Better region and watermark display.

Come first on the new weekly leaderboard to unlock an exclusive costume. It's only available to weekly winners.

Catch you on the leaderboard.

– The Polterguys Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1043521
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1043523
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link