Hey fellow ghouls

The new patch is live today and here’s what’s in it:

Weekly leaderboards are in. Compete for the top spot each week.

Quickplay flow rework . Groups now stay together between rounds. Solos can join games in progress.

Haunt decor is cheaper . Candy prices reduced.

New unlockables . Flamingo (Haunt) and Snowman (Riptide Reef 2).

Fixes . Exploits patched. Bugs squashed. Performance improved. Menus cleaned up.

Quality of life. Skippable intro screens. Improved input rebinding. Better region and watermark display.





Come first on the new weekly leaderboard to unlock an exclusive costume. It's only available to weekly winners.

Catch you on the leaderboard.

– The Polterguys Team