25 September 2025 Build 19585915 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:06:40 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Operators!

Today we’re excited to finally share CTS with you in Early Access. Build and manage your own rail container terminal — accept trains, operate cranes, organize yard logistics, and grow a small park into a major logistics hub.

What’s in this Early Access:

  • Core gameplay loop: train arrivals, unloading, yard stacking and truck pickups.

  • Economic system with upgrades, tariffs and maintenance.

  • Day/Night cycle, dynamic soundtrack and detailed stats.

  • Full localization: English / Russian / Spanish (voice prompts + UI).

Launch special: 10% off for the first 72 hours.

Known issues & hotfix plan: we’ve tested carefully, but if you find critical bugs, please post them here or on Discord — we’ll prioritize and push hotfixes fast.

Where to start: wishlist if you haven’t yet, check the tutorial, and try the “Quick Start” yard scenario for a guided experience.

Thank you for your support — see you at the terminal!

— Tikam

