PATCH NOTES v0.5c
8/12/2025
GENERAL:
- Adding chapter 15 to the campaign
- Lots of tweaks to previous chapters
- Bounties now increase difficulty as you advance
- Add leaderboards to Bounties
- Respawn time per death increased from 2s - 5s
- Max respawn time increased from 5s to 20s
- Death timers now carry over when moving to the next bounty level
- New mission UI
- Add "invite friend" and "add friend" functionality in the lobby screen
BALANCE:
Forcefield: Defensive Weapon
- Duration: 3 - 1.5s
- Cooldown: 20 - 15s
Note: Use a little more often with half the utility.
Decoy Laser: Decoy Weapon
- Energy: 20000 - 12500
- Cooldown: 12 - 10
- Damage: 2000 - 2500
Seeking Crystals: Secondary Weapon
- Projectiles: 8 - 12
- Energy: 7500 - 5000
Triple Plasma Shot: Primary Weapon
- Fire Rate: 0.5 - 0.4
Plasma Shot: Primary Weapon
- Fire Rate: 0.2 - 0.185
Wave Shot: Primary Weapon
- Damage: 1750 - 1850
- Fire Rate: 0.2 - 0.16
Changed files in this update