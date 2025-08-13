PATCH NOTES v0.5c

8/12/2025

GENERAL:

- Adding chapter 15 to the campaign

- Lots of tweaks to previous chapters

- Bounties now increase difficulty as you advance

- Add leaderboards to Bounties

- Respawn time per death increased from 2s - 5s

- Max respawn time increased from 5s to 20s

- Death timers now carry over when moving to the next bounty level

- New mission UI

- Add "invite friend" and "add friend" functionality in the lobby screen

BALANCE:

Forcefield: Defensive Weapon

- Duration: 3 - 1.5s

- Cooldown: 20 - 15s

Note: Use a little more often with half the utility.

Decoy Laser: Decoy Weapon

- Energy: 20000 - 12500

- Cooldown: 12 - 10

- Damage: 2000 - 2500

Seeking Crystals: Secondary Weapon

- Projectiles: 8 - 12

- Energy: 7500 - 5000

Triple Plasma Shot: Primary Weapon

- Fire Rate: 0.5 - 0.4

Plasma Shot: Primary Weapon

- Fire Rate: 0.2 - 0.185

Wave Shot: Primary Weapon

- Damage: 1750 - 1850

- Fire Rate: 0.2 - 0.16