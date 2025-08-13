 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19585809 Edited 13 August 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
一、[Fix Patch]

1. Fixed a bug in the [War Maniac] faction where the eight [Maniac Warriors] and the Lord BOSS [Rebellious] had a chance of displaying abnormal model effects when their skills with model effects were interrupted by players.

