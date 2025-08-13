 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19585807 Edited 13 August 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-I animated the flowers on the Hawaii skins and added flowers to Elsa because in certain positions, you could see her nipples.
-I made adjustments to Sylvia's beach skin.
-I can now remove the effects when dancing in the skin store building.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
