Whoops! I knew there'd be some odd bugs with the big changes behind the scenes.
Some screens, particularly the Library screens, were misaligned due to a change in display code.
This has been fixed.
Also, the Codex medal was not being correctly granted. It should not be granted as intended!
Thank you for the reports that allowed these to be swiftly fixed!
Let me know if anything else remains an issue!
V1.5.1 Hotfix
