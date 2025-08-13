 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19585650 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed synchronization issue between two input fields with the on screen virtual keyboard (happening for instance in the cloud sync window).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
macOS Depot 2701722
Linux Depot 2701723
