Hi everyone! 👋

It's been two days since launch! To everyone who has bought the game, thank you so much!!

I've been monitoring your posts, and just pushed a new update live!





It sounds like a lot of you were jumpscared by this debug screen today! 😅 That should be resolved now. Sorry about that... that's the last time I push a "quick fix" before bed!



That's not all:



🏆 Achievements seem to be working for more people now. Still sounds like they're not working for some of you though? Let me know if you're still having issues (and if you're playing PC or Steam Deck).



🌍 There was a bug where Tilly rarely spoke Chinese in the intro regardless of language settings. That should be fixed too, but as always, let me know if it resurfaces.



🎮 Steam Deck should now show the correct buttons instead of keyboard keys.



✍️ There were a few minor typos fixed too!



Thanks for being patient with me and continuing to provide excellent bug reports. It's wonderful having a community like you! ❤️

Josh