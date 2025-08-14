 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19585511 Edited 14 August 2025 – 00:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-UI overhaul
-added additional map nodes based on road branching logic
-Qingliu Xue and Wuhen Dan base stats adjustments
-no longer gain stats selection when leveling up, reverted back to gain/upgrade cultivation methods
-removed methods from shop and combat rewards, Seclude no longer have option for method upgrade
-leveling up to certain cultivation stages gives specific stat rewards:
Body Foundation: Max HP + 15%
Core Formation: Max Spirit + 1
Nascent Soul: Technique damage dealt + 20%
Soul Transformation：Max HP + 30%
Void Refinement: Max Spirit + 1
Body Integration: Spell block gain + 25%
Great Ascension: Max HP + 45%
Tribulation Crossing: Max Spirit + 1
Xian: After Tribulation, gain Basic Stats based on Aptitude
-Aptitude adjusted to each point + 5% EXP bonus, 1x EXP break through Aptitude +1, 1.5x Aptitude +2, 2x Aptitude +3
-Spirit Reversion no longer provides Spirit
-Tidal Slash Rarity changed to rare
-Enlightenment Rarity changed to uncommon
-Monster HP scaling per level changed to x1.75 from 1.5
-Monster stats scaling per level changed from 1.5 to 1.3

(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)

