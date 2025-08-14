-UI overhaul

-added additional map nodes based on road branching logic

-Qingliu Xue and Wuhen Dan base stats adjustments

-no longer gain stats selection when leveling up, reverted back to gain/upgrade cultivation methods

-removed methods from shop and combat rewards, Seclude no longer have option for method upgrade

-leveling up to certain cultivation stages gives specific stat rewards:

Body Foundation: Max HP + 15%

Core Formation: Max Spirit + 1

Nascent Soul: Technique damage dealt + 20%

Soul Transformation：Max HP + 30%

Void Refinement: Max Spirit + 1

Body Integration: Spell block gain + 25%

Great Ascension: Max HP + 45%

Tribulation Crossing: Max Spirit + 1

Xian: After Tribulation, gain Basic Stats based on Aptitude

-Aptitude adjusted to each point + 5% EXP bonus, 1x EXP break through Aptitude +1, 1.5x Aptitude +2, 2x Aptitude +3

-Spirit Reversion no longer provides Spirit

-Tidal Slash Rarity changed to rare

-Enlightenment Rarity changed to uncommon

-Monster HP scaling per level changed to x1.75 from 1.5

-Monster stats scaling per level changed from 1.5 to 1.3



(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)