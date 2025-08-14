-UI overhaul
-added additional map nodes based on road branching logic
-Qingliu Xue and Wuhen Dan base stats adjustments
-no longer gain stats selection when leveling up, reverted back to gain/upgrade cultivation methods
-removed methods from shop and combat rewards, Seclude no longer have option for method upgrade
-leveling up to certain cultivation stages gives specific stat rewards:
Body Foundation: Max HP + 15%
Core Formation: Max Spirit + 1
Nascent Soul: Technique damage dealt + 20%
Soul Transformation：Max HP + 30%
Void Refinement: Max Spirit + 1
Body Integration: Spell block gain + 25%
Great Ascension: Max HP + 45%
Tribulation Crossing: Max Spirit + 1
Xian: After Tribulation, gain Basic Stats based on Aptitude
-Aptitude adjusted to each point + 5% EXP bonus, 1x EXP break through Aptitude +1, 1.5x Aptitude +2, 2x Aptitude +3
-Spirit Reversion no longer provides Spirit
-Tidal Slash Rarity changed to rare
-Enlightenment Rarity changed to uncommon
-Monster HP scaling per level changed to x1.75 from 1.5
-Monster stats scaling per level changed from 1.5 to 1.3
(More contents working in progress, please stay tuned！)
August 13th, 2025 Update note v0.73
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update