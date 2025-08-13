- Character Rework [Laura]
- Hidden Ruins Repeated Battle Bug Fixed
- [Chichi] Dawning World - Cost Reduction Reduced
- [Chichi] Dawn - HP Recovery Reduced
- [Lina] Pumpkin Candy - Strength Duration Reduced
- [Ena] Leader Skill Increased (40% -> 100%)
- [Arin] Leader Skill Increased (Condition Removed, Chapter 2 -> Chapter 5)
- [Camellia] Leader Skill Increased (60% -> 100%)
2.3.23.0
Update notes via Steam Community
