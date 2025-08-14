We have released a small hotfix to fix the bugs you reported.

- Passenger volume adjusted

- Fixed a bug that prevented ticket machines from being built or used

- Fixed a bug that prevented some savegames from loading

- Currency symbol is now displayed in the correct position depending on the currency

- Fixed a bug that prevented some calls from being displayed, resulting in random events not being announced

- Fixed crash issues when expanding the map

- Fixed a bug that caused buses to duplicate when sold

- Fixed a bug that prevented some shifts from being displayed in the shift schedule

- Fixed a bug that prevented hotel transfers from ever receiving registrations

- Fixed a bug that prevented depots from being placed in some locations

Note on broken bus routes: If the map data is updated in an existing savegame, it is possible that individual routes will no longer function if, for example, a road is no longer accessible. In this case, it is necessary to edit the line and remove the broken stops or rebuild the route.