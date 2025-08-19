 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19585366 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Panzer Corps 2 – Frontlines: Westwall is available now for $9.99.

Command US forces in the assault against Germany’s Siegfried Line in Panzer Corps 2 – Frontlines: Westwall. This new DLC covers the campaign from September to December 1944, taking you from the fortified city of Aachen to the deadly Huertgen Forest and the southern drive through Metz.

Featuring new scenarios, units, and iconic Westwall defenses, this is one of the toughest challenges yet in the Frontlines series.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/51307/Panzer_Corps_2__Frontlines/

