Panzer Corps 2 – Frontlines: Westwall is available now forCommand US forces in the assault against Germany’s Siegfried Line in Panzer Corps 2 – Frontlines: Westwall. This new DLC covers the campaign from September to December 1944, taking you from the fortified city of Aachen to the deadly Huertgen Forest and the southern drive through Metz.

Featuring new scenarios, units, and iconic Westwall defenses, this is one of the toughest challenges yet in the Frontlines series.



