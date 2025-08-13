 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19585332 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have received reports that certain security programs are falsely detecting Dungeon Stalkers, causing issues with launching the game. We have contacted the relevant department of the security software provider to request the removal of the incorrect detection. We apologize for any inconvenience caused while playing the game. To enjoy the game normally, you can follow one of these steps:

  • Steam → Library → Dungeon Stalkers → Verify Integrity of Game Files,

  • App Update -> Windows Defender Error → Select Allow on This Device → Complete the pending app update → Launch the game,

We will resolve this issue quickly and let everyone know.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link