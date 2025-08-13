Hello everyone!



We have received reports that certain security programs are falsely detecting Dungeon Stalkers, causing issues with launching the game. We have contacted the relevant department of the security software provider to request the removal of the incorrect detection. We apologize for any inconvenience caused while playing the game. To enjoy the game normally, you can follow one of these steps:

Steam → Library → Dungeon Stalkers → Verify Integrity of Game Files,

App Update -> Windows Defender Error → Select Allow on This Device → Complete the pending app update → Launch the game,

We will resolve this issue quickly and let everyone know.



Thank you