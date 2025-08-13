 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19585305 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A mini-game can now be started near the lifeguard, where the lifeguard must find a clothed visitor. After completing the mission, the player can flirt and have sex more easily. A masturbation animation can now be triggered using the Q key.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3837411
