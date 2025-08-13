New: masturbation and lifeguard minigame to increase flirt boost
Update notes via Steam Community
A mini-game can now be started near the lifeguard, where the lifeguard must find a clothed visitor. After completing the mission, the player can flirt and have sex more easily. A masturbation animation can now be triggered using the Q key.
