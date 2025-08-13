 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19585297 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:39:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Made transition between chapter 2 and 3 smoother
-Fixed a bug where the player could get launched by stubbing their toe
-Replaced the "waiting room" map with the movement test map
-Added more hints and removed some redundant lore entries from chapter 3
-MESSIAH is now even faster
-Made glow effect smoother
-Grenades now leave sparks on the first impact
-Grenades are now more visible in the dark

Changed files in this update

Depot 3509161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link