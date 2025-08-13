-Made transition between chapter 2 and 3 smoother
-Fixed a bug where the player could get launched by stubbing their toe
-Replaced the "waiting room" map with the movement test map
-Added more hints and removed some redundant lore entries from chapter 3
-MESSIAH is now even faster
-Made glow effect smoother
-Grenades now leave sparks on the first impact
-Grenades are now more visible in the dark
Update 0.3.644
