v2025.8.13
- OK1-修复只有国王及以上才能册封下级领主的问题，只要是自己的上级领主，爵位比自己高，就可以册封自己提升爵位，前提是满足封地数量
- OK2-点击廷臣和内阁任命官员时，会根据选择的职位，默认自动排序好适合的
- OK3-修复宫廷秘书官没有增加外交距离的错误
- OK4-修复一个随机事件可能导致的红字
- OK5-修复神圣罗安帝国皇帝丢失全部封地后，导致的错误
- OK6-修复奇观可以超过4级
- OK7-拥有宣称或者法理的封地会有明显标识和悬停提示
- OK8-修复初始化时候,孩子没有赋予父亲的ID,导致娶后妈时,丢失继承关系
- OK9-钱不够不能再招募雇佣兵
- OK10-修复酒馆打拳后招募他可能出现的错误
- OK1 - Fixed the issue where only kings or higher - ranked nobles could enfeoff lower - ranking lords. Now, as long as a lord has a superior whose rank is higher than theirs, they can be enfeoffed to promote their own rank, provided that the number of fiefs meets the requirement.
- OK2 - When clicking on courtiers and cabinet members to appoint officials, suitable candidates will be automatically sorted by default according to the selected position.
- OK3 - Fixed the bug where the court secretary did not increase the diplomatic distance.
- OK4 - Fixed the red text error that might be caused by a random event.
- OK5 - Fixed the error caused after the Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire lost all his fiefs.
- OK6 - Fixed the issue where wonders could exceed level 4.
- OK7 - Fiefs with claims or de jure rights will have distinct markers and hover tooltips.
- OK8 - Fixed the issue where children were not assigned their father's ID during initialization, resulting in the loss of inheritance relationships when marrying a stepmother.
- OK9 - Cannot recruit more mercenaries if there is not enough money.
- OK10 - Fixed the possible error when recruiting him after a fist fight in the tavern.
