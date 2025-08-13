 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19585259 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to release WAG, and with that, we’re starting our communication here on the Steam forum.
We’re open to improving WAG based on your interactions, from game balance adjustments to bug fixes.

Here on the forum, you’ll find sections related to the following topics:

  • General Discussions – Any questions you may have.

  • Gameplay Discussions – Suggestions or issues related to gameplay balance or other gameplay aspects.

  • Bug Reports – If you encounter problems and want to report them, we’ll fix them as soon as possible.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link