We’re excited to release WAG, and with that, we’re starting our communication here on the Steam forum.
We’re open to improving WAG based on your interactions, from game balance adjustments to bug fixes.
Here on the forum, you’ll find sections related to the following topics:
General Discussions – Any questions you may have.
Gameplay Discussions – Suggestions or issues related to gameplay balance or other gameplay aspects.
Bug Reports – If you encounter problems and want to report them, we’ll fix them as soon as possible.