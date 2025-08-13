Hey everyone, Mothership here
First of all I want to say THANK YOU to all the people who have supported TEXNOPLAZM throughout the launch week by playing/review/streaming it:
The game is currently enjoying a 96% Positive score on Steam, which left me pleasantly surprised.
My next goal is to reach the first 50 reviews as fast as possible, so if you're reading this and enjoyed the game please consider leaving a positive review!
The balance changes
Following the players feedback I made a series of balance changes in order to make the combat feel even tighter and more fluid.
On top of that, I have added new sound cues to help distinguish between the different attack types, revamped the sounds of certain melee weapons, and made a first rebalance of the global sound mixing.
here is the list of changes:
new sound cues for enemy melee and firearm attacks have been added
new flyby sound for certain physical projectiles has been added
new swinging sound for pocket knife, steel pipe, machete and hammer have been added
unparriable attacks now have their own sound cue
audio mixing and spatialization tweaks
swing rate of Steel Pipe increased from 0,25 to 0,325 seconds
swing rate of Machete increased from 0,25 to 0,275 seconds
pistol's electro pin activation time upon landing reduced from 1s to 0,5s
pistol's electro pin duration of electric arches reduced from 10s to 7s
added a cooldown so that enemies cannot be stunlocked by repeatedly throwing weapons at them
number of hits parried by Elite thugs before their guard is broken has been reduced from 3 to 2
enemies knocked on the ground receive increased damage for a brief moment
HP of Roughnekk (boss version) reduced from 900 to 500
HP of Bouncers (boss version) reduced from 850 to 650
HP of hammer-wielding Elite Thughs reduced from 300 to 250
HP of Dolls reduced from 475 to 400
Bouncer's punch damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit
Roughnekk's melee damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit
Flying drones now drop health orbs upon death
updated the content of some tutorial popups appearing in Stage 0-1
lighting tweaks on some stages for better visual clarity
The bugfixes
A bunch of annoying bugs have been taked care of as well:
bug that duplicated the Death screen in certain scenarios has been fixed
bug that allowed players to pick weapons while using a charged punch has been fixed
bug that caused enemies to fall off ledges when stepping sideways has been fixed
bug that caused downed enemies to be damaged by electric arches a second time has been fixed
bug that prevented the loadout tabs to be clickable in certain scenarios has been fixed
bug that calculated respawns has been fixed
bug that wrongly calculated amount of found secrets has been fixed
bug that caused dead enemies to make certain sounds has been fixed
Enjoy! -ML
