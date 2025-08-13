Hey everyone, Mothership here



First of all I want to say THANK YOU to all the people who have supported TEXNOPLAZM throughout the launch week by playing/review/streaming it:



The game is currently enjoying a 96% Positive score on Steam, which left me pleasantly surprised.



My next goal is to reach the first 50 reviews as fast as possible, so if you're reading this and enjoyed the game please consider leaving a positive review!



The balance changes

Following the players feedback I made a series of balance changes in order to make the combat feel even tighter and more fluid.

On top of that, I have added new sound cues to help distinguish between the different attack types, revamped the sounds of certain melee weapons, and made a first rebalance of the global sound mixing.



here is the list of changes:





new sound cues for enemy melee and firearm attacks have been added

new flyby sound for certain physical projectiles has been added

new swinging sound for pocket knife, steel pipe, machete and hammer have been added

unparriable attacks now have their own sound cue

audio mixing and spatialization tweaks

swing rate of Steel Pipe increased from 0,25 to 0,325 seconds

swing rate of Machete increased from 0,25 to 0,275 seconds

pistol's electro pin activation time upon landing reduced from 1s to 0,5s

pistol's electro pin duration of electric arches reduced from 10s to 7s

added a cooldown so that enemies cannot be stunlocked by repeatedly throwing weapons at them

number of hits parried by Elite thugs before their guard is broken has been reduced from 3 to 2

enemies knocked on the ground receive increased damage for a brief moment

HP of Roughnekk (boss version) reduced from 900 to 500

HP of Bouncers (boss version) reduced from 850 to 650

HP of hammer-wielding Elite Thughs reduced from 300 to 250

HP of Dolls reduced from 475 to 400

Bouncer's punch damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit

Roughnekk's melee damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit

Flying drones now drop health orbs upon death

updated the content of some tutorial popups appearing in Stage 0-1

lighting tweaks on some stages for better visual clarity





The bugfixes

A bunch of annoying bugs have been taked care of as well:

bug that duplicated the Death screen in certain scenarios has been fixed

bug that allowed players to pick weapons while using a charged punch has been fixed

bug that caused enemies to fall off ledges when stepping sideways has been fixed

bug that caused downed enemies to be damaged by electric arches a second time has been fixed

bug that prevented the loadout tabs to be clickable in certain scenarios has been fixed

bug that calculated respawns has been fixed

bug that wrongly calculated amount of found secrets has been fixed

bug that caused dead enemies to make certain sounds has been fixed

Enjoy! -ML



::: Stay in touch! Twitter 1 / Twitter 2 / Bluesky / Discord ::: Support my work Patreon Ko-Fi :::