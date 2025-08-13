 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19585095 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, Mothership here

First of all I want to say THANK YOU to all the people who have supported TEXNOPLAZM throughout the launch week by playing/review/streaming it:

The game is currently enjoying a 96% Positive score on Steam, which left me pleasantly surprised.

My next goal is to reach the first 50 reviews as fast as possible, so if you're reading this and enjoyed the game please consider leaving a positive review!

The balance changes

Following the players feedback I made a series of balance changes in order to make the combat feel even tighter and more fluid.
On top of that, I have added new sound cues to help distinguish between the different attack types, revamped the sounds of certain melee weapons, and made a first rebalance of the global sound mixing.

here is the list of changes:

  • new sound cues for enemy melee and firearm attacks have been added

  • new flyby sound for certain physical projectiles has been added

  • new swinging sound for pocket knife, steel pipe, machete and hammer have been added

  • unparriable attacks now have their own sound cue

  • audio mixing and spatialization tweaks

  • swing rate of Steel Pipe increased from 0,25 to 0,325 seconds

  • swing rate of Machete increased from 0,25 to 0,275 seconds

  • pistol's electro pin activation time upon landing reduced from 1s to 0,5s

  • pistol's electro pin duration of electric arches reduced from 10s to 7s

  • added a cooldown so that enemies cannot be stunlocked by repeatedly throwing weapons at them

  • number of hits parried by Elite thugs before their guard is broken has been reduced from 3 to 2

  • enemies knocked on the ground receive increased damage for a brief moment

  • HP of Roughnekk (boss version) reduced from 900 to 500

  • HP of Bouncers (boss version) reduced from 850 to 650

  • HP of hammer-wielding Elite Thughs reduced from 300 to 250

  • HP of Dolls reduced from 475 to 400

  • Bouncer's punch damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit

  • Roughnekk's melee damage has been reduced from 40 to 35 each hit

  • Flying drones now drop health orbs upon death

  • updated the content of some tutorial popups appearing in Stage 0-1

  • lighting tweaks on some stages for better visual clarity


The bugfixes

A bunch of annoying bugs have been taked care of as well:

  • bug that duplicated the Death screen in certain scenarios has been fixed

  • bug that allowed players to pick weapons while using a charged punch has been fixed

  • bug that caused enemies to fall off ledges when stepping sideways has been fixed

  • bug that caused downed enemies to be damaged by electric arches a second time has been fixed

  • bug that prevented the loadout tabs to be clickable in certain scenarios has been fixed

  • bug that calculated respawns has been fixed

  • bug that wrongly calculated amount of found secrets has been fixed

  • bug that caused dead enemies to make certain sounds has been fixed

Enjoy! -ML

