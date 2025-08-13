List of changes:
Adjusted payment and reward costs for relic scrap trades involving money and minerals
Fixed an issue where R.O.B.B.I.N had a small chance to not grant a buff
Fixed an issue where Magnetic Drones could pull items that other drones were collecting
Fixed an issue where a small level number would display on the structures crafting panel
Fixed incorrect Hungarian translations
Fixed an issue where the healing visual effect from drones might stay on the caves after retrieving the drone
Fixed healing drones not properly operating on boulder hazards
Fixed boulder caves having the boulder description after destroying them
Fixed typo on "Open for Business" quest
Changed files in this update