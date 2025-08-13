Adjusted payment and reward costs for relic scrap trades involving money and minerals

Fixed an issue where R.O.B.B.I.N had a small chance to not grant a buff

Fixed an issue where Magnetic Drones could pull items that other drones were collecting

Fixed an issue where a small level number would display on the structures crafting panel

Fixed incorrect Hungarian translations

Fixed an issue where the healing visual effect from drones might stay on the caves after retrieving the drone

Fixed healing drones not properly operating on boulder hazards

Fixed boulder caves having the boulder description after destroying them