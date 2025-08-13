 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19585089 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Adjusted payment and reward costs for relic scrap trades involving money and minerals

  • Fixed an issue where R.O.B.B.I.N had a small chance to not grant a buff

  • Fixed an issue where Magnetic Drones could pull items that other drones were collecting

  • Fixed an issue where a small level number would display on the structures crafting panel

  • Fixed incorrect Hungarian translations

  • Fixed an issue where the healing visual effect from drones might stay on the caves after retrieving the drone

  • Fixed healing drones not properly operating on boulder hazards

  • Fixed boulder caves having the boulder description after destroying them

  • Fixed typo on "Open for Business" quest

Changed files in this update

Windows Mr.Mine Content Depot 1397921
  • Loading history…
macOS Mr.Mine Mac Depot Depot 1397922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link