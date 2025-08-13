This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

August 12th

IL2CPP is now the default configuration for client builds. For the next monthly patch our plan is to make an alternate non-IL2CPP branch available for a short period of time, before fully deprecating these build configurations.

Wayward Mangrove path moved to the newbie area.

Mandrakes now spawn in the newbie area.

Increase Ibixian Shard drop counts.

Added a confirmation to deploy a portable crafting station when you are missing your bag.

Added a confirmation to overwrite a consumable effect of the same type.

Added custom loading tips for a number of loading images.

Added Can Use toggle to merchants.

Chat window improvements: Revamped the saving & loading procedure for chat windows so that they are more reliable. Added "/resetchatwindows" chat command to reset all chat windows to the default layout of 1x chat and 1x combat window in the bottom right of your screen. Added "Healing" filter to combat tabs. note that loading into QA might have an impact when swapping back to live as the saved chat window data is shared

Loot window improvements: Added a Loot All button. Added a Loot All keybind.

Map window improvements: Can now be resized to be slightly larger, or considerably smaller. The aspect ratio of this window is locked to prevent scaling issues with the map. This behavior is a bit different than other resizable windows like the chat window.



Defender Threat Changes

To address feedback regarding off-tanking we are doing a slight rework to how Defenders generate threat. Currently on Live Defenders have certain abilities which have increased threat multipliers making them necessary for tanking. However, they are also quite impactful for damage - if the off tank is holding off on using these abilities to keep their threat low they are also reducing their damage output.

We are testing some new changes on QA that adds an additional self-buff component to the Defender ability Provoke. Its current functionality remains fully intact, but using it will additionally buff the Defender with a character stat +threat multiplier which is effective across all abilities.

Our goal is to allow Provoke to be the opt-in for Defenders who are active as a group's main tank and those off-tanking can use their full kit with a reduced risk of pulling aggro.

Accompanying this change is the removal of additional threat multipliers on individual abilities. Some abilities whose increased threat was the only distinguishing factor have been slightly reworked:

Defender's Threatening Strike has been renamed to Heavy Strike Knight's Bash has been changed to have a chance to land a durable stun.

For testing on QA any standard group content is appreciated so we can adjust the threat multiplier numbers based on feedback before these changes are released.