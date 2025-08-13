Some small bugfixes:
-updated the paint bucket hotspot so it's at the end of the paint.
-fixed an image in the entrance to the zoom area that used "clicked" instead of "pressed" on controllers
-fixed the font color on hamburger maestro
-fixed a bug where the game didn't handle multiple controllers connected at the same time very well
-I added in some hooks to disable the steam api calls for achievements, for windows 7/8 users. If all
goes well with this patch, then there should be a branch for windows 7/8 users tomorrow.
The Steam Deck has kind of an odd resolution, at 1280x800, which led to a few small visual errors that I fixed:
-fixed visual bug with flashing carats in the text adventure that were going onto a new line
-fixed visual bug with an overflowing button in strange jigsaws (2025) that made it hard to read the button
Updates notes for August 13th, v. 1.0.3.4
