Some small bugfixes:



-updated the paint bucket hotspot so it's at the end of the paint.

-fixed an image in the entrance to the zoom area that used "clicked" instead of "pressed" on controllers

-fixed the font color on hamburger maestro

-fixed a bug where the game didn't handle multiple controllers connected at the same time very well

-I added in some hooks to disable the steam api calls for achievements, for windows 7/8 users. If all

goes well with this patch, then there should be a branch for windows 7/8 users tomorrow.



The Steam Deck has kind of an odd resolution, at 1280x800, which led to a few small visual errors that I fixed:



-fixed visual bug with flashing carats in the text adventure that were going onto a new line

-fixed visual bug with an overflowing button in strange jigsaws (2025) that made it hard to read the button



