Hey, Explorers!

Sometimes it’s the small tweaks that make the biggest difference – and this update is packed with them. 😊

If you enjoy building quickly, navigating menus smoothly, or want your minimap to guide you exactly where to go, you’ll be happy with this one. Plus, we’ve squashed some bugs and made life easier!

Here’s what’s new and improved:

🌟HIGHLIGHTS🌟

🔷 Quick Building Shortcuts – Press [1]-[9] in build mode to instantly select buildings in your current category. Icons now show their shortcut number right on screen.

🔷 RPG Menu Exit Shortcuts – Press the tab’s shortcut again (e.g., M for Map) to instantly return to the game.

🔷 Hold-to-Assign Points – Skill points and tech unlocks can now be assigned by holding the button, making it way faster to spend multiple points.

🔷 UI Improvements – Clearer “Available In” section in crafting, minimap objectives more visible at the edge of the circle, plus lots of little UX polish touches.

🛠️OTHER FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS🛠️

🔹 Crafting Change – Taint Cleaning Bolt is now crafted in the Workstation, not the Alchemy Station.

🔹 Research Center level 3 is now disabled (it had no new content but was still upgradable).

🔹 Added exits from the lake on the 5th island.

🔹 Fixed water on the 5th island so you no longer fall under it without any reaction.

🔹 Fixed bug where using Taint Cleaning Extract on bee trees didn’t return the watering can.

🔹 Fixed approach to Seer enemies on the 5th island.

🔹 Terrain topology tweaks to prevent the player from getting stuck.

🔹 Improved animation of repairing with the wrench when playing as Tru.

🔹 Various smaller fixes and polish changes.

Short, sweet, and straight to the point – but trust me, these changes will make your time in the game much smoother. 😉

We’re putting this out as a small update, but in the meantime, we’re cooking up a bigger one. We just didn’t want to keep you waiting – especially since we’re also moving the game to the newest Unreal Engine version, which might slightly extend the timing of the next release.

If you missed Update #27, it’s worth checking it out – it brought some big additions! 👉 Update #27 here

See you in the next update!

.misha.

Rock and Stone! 🪨⚒️