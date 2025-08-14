Arch Linux Black Screen
In the latest update, we’ve fixed the black screen issue that affected some users when launching the game on certain Linux distributions (such as Arch, Debian, SteamOS and their derivatives).
If you have experienced this problem, please update your game via Steam.
What's next
Our upcoming game updates will focus on hotfixes and improving the user interface.
If you encounter any issues while playing, don’t hesitate to report them in the Steam Discussions section or in the Bugs forum on our official Discord.
If you have any suggestions or ideas for improving the game, feel free to share them either in the Steam Discussions section or in the Suggestions forum on our Discord.
How to Join the Development?Want more Warnament? We hear you! Here’s how you can help:
- Suggest ideas on our Discord: https://discord.gg/WwfsH8mnuz
- Create maps in the free editor: https://discord.gg/ZwqFJa7Vc
- Host your own multiplayer server: https://discord.gg/sdfKwEhzY9
- Write a game guide: https://discord.gg/nVCePtrh8G
- Help translate into your language: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KC2lUhAkhjjRdgyJfvnGM4j0iASJu_SGtlgll9rCS5s/edit#gid=647009194
- Play the free Android beta: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ludenio.a7&hl=en
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@warnament
- Follow us on Twitter: https://x.com/WarnamentGame
- Leave a comment under your favorite content creator’s video to tell them about the game
Changed files in this update