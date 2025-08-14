 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19584741 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Arch Linux Black Screen


In the latest update, we’ve fixed the black screen issue that affected some users when launching the game on certain Linux distributions (such as Arch, Debian, SteamOS and their derivatives).
If you have experienced this problem, please update your game via Steam.


What's next


Our upcoming game updates will focus on hotfixes and improving the user interface.

If you encounter any issues while playing, don’t hesitate to report them in the Steam Discussions section or in the Bugs forum on our official Discord.

If you have any suggestions or ideas for improving the game, feel free to share them either in the Steam Discussions section or in the Suggestions forum on our Discord.

How to Join the Development?

Want more Warnament? We hear you! Here’s how you can help:

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1201702
