Ability Damage: Increase ability damage scaling with other sources of ability damage increase is multiplicative. currently the sources of increased outgoing ability damage is from the new utility, from the new loom coil, and from individual augments on abilities.

The captains unique pre-loaded loom coil is the orange one on the bottom that you can see in the captain selection view. Its given to that captain at the start of the game. You cannot get that loom coil any other way. The blue Repair loom coil is still in the normal pool of loom coils you can get during normal gameplay