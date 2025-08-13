 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19584673 Edited 13 August 2025 – 14:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ships

Overall Ship Changes

  • Small Ships max health per level from 160 to 150

  • Large Ship max health per level from 180 to 190

Ship Upgrade

  • Reinforcement

    • no longer increase mass

    • removed the percentage increase to max health

    • now provides damage reduction from weapon (5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%)

    • flat health increase from (250-6210) to (170-3150)

  • Accelerator

    • removed cooldown recovery

    • percentage of increased speed from 2% to 2.5% per upgrade

  • Amplifier (NEW)

    • new ship utility that provides cooldown recovery and ability damage

    • provides (8%, 15.5%, 22.5%, 29%, 35%, 40.5%, 45.5%, 50%, 54%) increased ability damage

    • provides (5%, 9.3%, 12.9%, 15.9%, 18.4%, 20.4%, 22%, 23.2%, 24%) cooldown recovery

All ship damage scaling output reduced by 15-25% compensate

Small Class Ships

  • Sampan (starting ship)

    • Ability 1 - Wind in a Bottle

      • base speed from \[35-60] to \[30-50]

      • cooldown from \[20-14] to \[21-17]

    • Ability 2 - Sludge Bomb

      • Augment Warden from “increase target priority of 1” to “increase cast range and projectile speed by 60%”

      • Augment Slayer: area increase from 20% to 30%

      • Augment Protector: changed from ‘blind enemies 50-100 vision’ to ‘increase duration by 0.7’

      • Augment Guardian: changed from “increase duration from 1 second” to “blind enemies by 70-140”

    • Ability 3 - Harpoon

      • damage from 300-4000 to 290-2900

      • projectile speed from 85 to 75

      • Augment Slayer: from “increase damage by 30%” to “Increase target priority by 1 for 4 seconds”

      • Augment Dominator: from “reduce cooldown from 25%” to “increase damage by 30%”

  • Zephyr

    • Ability 1 - Purging Squall

      • damage from 4% of max health to 3% to max health of enemy hit

    • Ability 3 - Deafening Gale

      • Daze base amount from 50%-80% to 40%-60%

      • Augment Dominator: increase daze from 45% to 40%

  • Mosiac

    shield gain from hitting an entity from 4% to 3%

    • Ability 1 - Tesserae

      • base damage per second from 10-100 to 10-60

    • Ability 3 - Andamento

      • base damage per second from 10-50 to 10-40

  • Piranha

    • Ability 1 - Puffermine

      • base from 100-1300 to 80-1000

      • Augment Striker: damage from 80% to 70% (of the original single target mine)

    • Ability 2 - Bleeder Rockets

      • damage per projectile from 30-300 to 20-250

    • Ability 3 - Piranha Missiles

      • damage per projectile from 25-700 to 30-600

      • stacking damage per stack from 5-100 to 5-55

      • Augment Striker: from 80% increase stacking damage to 70%

  • Dragonfly

    • Ability 2 - Adderbolt

      • base damage from 150-1500 to 120-1200

      • bonus damage based on distance travel from 1% per unit up to 100 units. to 0.75% per unit up to 400 units travel. note: this is to make it so that increase projectile range will give this ability more damage based on travel distance

    • Ability 3 - Deathgaze

      • base damage from 100-1000 to 80-800 (note: this is the base damage that can get up to x4 at max channel time)

      • damage over time based on targets current health from 1-5% to 1-3% based on channel time

      • damage over time flat damage from 10-100 per second to 10-70

  • Stalker

    • Ability 2 - Corroding Mist

      • base breach damage per unit moved from 4-8 to 3-6

  • Paradox

    • Ability 3 - Doppel

      • base damage per second from 30-100 to 20-80

Medium Class Ships

  • Stingray

    • Ability 1 - Redline

      • Augment Striker: area base damage from 50-500 to 40-400

    • Ability 2 - Force Blade

      • initial damage from 40-400 to 30-250

      • hitting terrain damage from 45-450 to 40-400

    • Ability 3 - Proximity Field

      • Augment Striker: damage per second base from 20-400 to 20-300

  • Lurker

    • Ability 2 - Shred

      • damage from 100-2000 to 100-1600

    • Ability 3 - Snag

      • damage per unit from 3-10 to 2-8

  • Lockjaw

    • Ability 1 - Ripchain

      • damage on initial hit from 50-550 to 40-300

    • Ability 2 - Blaze

      • damage per unit moved from 3-8 to 2-7

    • Ability 3 - Grapple

      • damage from 50-700 to 50-400

      • Augment Striker: damage from 40-400 per mine to 30-300

  • Aurora

    • Ability 1 - Glacial Wall

      • damage per second from 30-270 to 20-200

    • Ability 2 - Ice Shards

      • damage per shard from (20-350) to (20-300)

    • Ability 3 - Blizzard

      • base damage per second from 70-700 to 40-600

  • Revenant

    • Ability 1 - Transfusion

      • siphon amount from 40-500 to 30-400 health per second (drain scales with ability damage)

      • Augment Warden: area around the primary target that get siphon now scales with ability range (and thus guardian augment on this ability as well) vs ability area of effect.

    • Ability 2 - Blood Bombardment

      • flat damage from 40-600 to 30-500

  • Nautilus

    • Ability 2 - Disrupt

      • base damage from 150-1500 (300-3000) at max charge to 100-1300 (200-2600) at max charge

      • Augment Striker bonus damage based on current health from 11% to 8%

    • Ability 3 - Typhoon

      • damage per second from 70-700 to 50-400

  • Volt

    • Ability 1 - Arc Lighting

      • damage from 40-500 to 35-435

    • Ability 2 - Soliton Storm

      • damage per second from 20-200 to 20-140

    • Ability 3 - Induction Lance

      • damage for projectile from 120-1600 to 100-1300

      • triggered area damage from 100-1000 to 90-800

Large Class Ships

  • Oasis

    • Ability 2 - Countermeasures

      • Augment Striker: damage per second based on current health from 9% to 7%

    • Ability 3 - Retrofit Repair

      • Augment Striker: healing to damage from 110% to 90%

  • Seabloom

    • Ability 2 - Sacred Lotus

      • damage over time from 14-240 per second base to 10-200

    • Ability 3 - Black Lotus

      • damage over time from 10-80 per second base to 8-60

  • Horizon

    • Ability 1 - Gravity Jump

      • damage from 70-700 to 60-600

    • Ability 2 - Dimensional Collapse

      • base damage from 90-900 to 40-700

      • Augment Slayer: damage based on current health from 9% to 6%

    • Ability 3 - Warp Anchor

      • build up damage per second from 120-360 to 80-320

      • whirlpool damage per second from 120-360 to 100-240

  • Crucible

    • Ability 1 - Afterburner

      • burn damage per second from 14-300 to 14-150

    • Ability 2 - Broadside

      • initial damage from 60-500 to 50-400

      • burn damage per second from 40-280 to 20-140

    • Ability 3 - Eruption

      • initial impact damage from 150-3300 to 150-2900

      • burn damage from 100-1100 to 100-880

      • bonus burn damage based on targets current health from 12-16% to 8-12%

  • Wither

    • Ability 1 - Bladewall

      • damage per second when in contact with the wall 50-400 to 40-300

    • Ability 2 - Miasma

      • damage per second from 40-200 to 30-180

    • Ability 3 - Congregate

      • breach damage per unit moved from 4-10 to 3-9

  • Nori

    • Ability 1 - Snare

      • impact damage from 70-700 to 50-400

    • Ability 2 - Entangling Weeds

      • initial damage from 50-250 to 50-100

      • break damage from 150-1500 to 100-1300

      • bonus damage based on current health from 7% to 5%

      • when cleansed no longer applies the break effect

      • Augment Warden: from “break stuns” to “Pushes enemies away from the center”

    • Ability 3 - Torrent

      • damage per second from 50-250 to 35-200

      • Augment Slayer: from 35% to 40%

  • Prism

    • Ability 1 - Prismatic Shield

      • base radius from 13 to 14.5

      • shield converted to damage from 12.5% to 10% per second

    • Ability 2 - Voidfield Conversion

      • radius for effect now scales with increase area of effect sources

      • base radius from 35 to 25

      • Augment Warden: shield per debuff cleansed from 6% to 7%

      • Augment Slayer: damage per buff removed from 4% to 5%

      • Augment Guardian: from “Shroud allies” to “Increase area by 35%”

    • Ability 3 - Polarity Bond

      • cooldown from \[23-19] to 24

      • Augment Protector: bonus shield from 40% to 70%

      • Augment Protector: damage reduction from 90% to 50%

Weapons Upgrade

Weapon Damage

  • new weapon damage upgrade scaling

New

Old

1

19%

15%

2

38%

30%

3

57%

45%

4

76%

60%

5

95%

75%

6

114%

90%

7

133%

105%

8

152%

120%

9

171%

135%

damage upgrade now increases critical multiplier instead of critical chance

  • critical multiplier now starts at 30% and increase by 3% per upgrade

Weapon Reload

  • new reload upgrade scaling

New

Old

1

11.5%

13.0%

2

20.6%

23.0%

3

28.1%

31.0%

4

34.2%

37.5%

5

39.4%

42.8%

6

43.8%

47.3%

7

47.6%

51.2%

8

51.0%

54.5%

9

53.9%

57.4%

Reload upgrade now increase critical chance instead of multiplier

  • critical chance starts at 20% and increased by 2% per upgrade

Weapons

  • General Changes

    • All weapons shot to trigger from 4 to 2

    • Starting weapon base DPS reduced from 36 to 33 (changes depending on range) basically all weapons base damage was reduced by roughly 6-12%

  • Medium Range (yellow weapons)

    • Barrier Dynamo - base shield gain from 50 to 38

Loom Coils

Loom Coils Changes

Green Coils

  • (NEW) Mass - increase Mass by 6% per upgrade. max of 5

  • Projectile Speed - from 6% to 8% per upgrade. Max from 10 to 5

Blue Coils

  • (NEW) Ability damage - provides 6% more ability damage per upgrade. max of 5

  • (NEW) Weapon Resistance - reduce incoming damage from weapons by 4%. max of 5

  • Crisis Repair - Damage reduction from 60% to 25%

Orange Coils

  • Big Boom - weapon range from 12 to 8. Reduce reload from 30% to 15%

  • Eagle's iris - instead of reducing weapon damage now “reduces max health by 8%”

  • Hollowed Frame - max health reduction from 10% to 7.6%

  • The Specialist - shots before weapon trigger from 2 to 1, reload slowed from 15% to 7.5%

  • Redirected Engine - speed reduction from 18% to 14.4%

  • Bulk - 45% more health to 30%, speed reduction from 14% to 7.6%

  • The Whale - remove the reload reduction

Captain Changes

Changed all captains preloaded coils to be unique to them. Now Captains will start with a Repair loom coil plus one orange loom coil only they can have (and start the game with!)

Gioso

  • Increase area of effect for abilities by 10%

  • Increase repair heal by 400

  • Reduce ship speed by 3.9%

Cliff

  • Increase weapon damage by 12%

  • Increase max health by 150

  • Reload weapon 7.5% slower

Eva

  • Increase ability range by 12%

  • Increase ability projectile speed by 16%

  • Reduce weapon damage by 5.8%

Jalu

  • Increase Speed by 2 knots

  • Increase health regeneration by 10

  • Reduces max health by 3.9%

Change Blue coil “increase weapon range” with “reduce incoming damage from weapon”

Rusana

  • Increase weapon damage by 9%

  • Increase critical damage multiplier by 20%

  • reload weapon 7.5% slower

Protues

  • Increase critical strike chance by 20%

  • increase weapon special by 16%

  • reduces critical damage multiplier by 50%

Nivo

  • recover cooldowns 4.5% faster

  • increase ability damage by 4%

  • reduces max health by 7.6%

Change Blue coil “area repair” for “increase ability damage”

Art Changes

  • Improved Audio for weapons

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for cooldown tooltip number not fitting properly if the number was over 100

Clarification

  • Ability Damage: Increase ability damage scaling with other sources of ability damage increase is multiplicative. currently the sources of increased outgoing ability damage is from the new utility, from the new loom coil, and from individual augments on abilities.

  • The captains unique pre-loaded loom coil is the orange one on the bottom that you can see in the captain selection view. Its given to that captain at the start of the game. You cannot get that loom coil any other way. The blue Repair loom coil is still in the normal pool of loom coils you can get during normal gameplay

  • Critical damage multiplier reduction is a percentage reduction applied after all increases. So the Protues pro-loaded coil reduces the multiplier from all sources by 50%

