Ships
Overall Ship Changes
Small Ships max health per level from 160 to 150
Large Ship max health per level from 180 to 190
Ship Upgrade
Reinforcement
no longer increase mass
removed the percentage increase to max health
now provides damage reduction from weapon (5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%)
flat health increase from (250-6210) to (170-3150)
Accelerator
removed cooldown recovery
percentage of increased speed from 2% to 2.5% per upgrade
Amplifier (NEW)
new ship utility that provides cooldown recovery and ability damage
provides (8%, 15.5%, 22.5%, 29%, 35%, 40.5%, 45.5%, 50%, 54%) increased ability damage
provides (5%, 9.3%, 12.9%, 15.9%, 18.4%, 20.4%, 22%, 23.2%, 24%) cooldown recovery
All ship damage scaling output reduced by 15-25% compensate
Small Class Ships
Sampan (starting ship)
Ability 1 - Wind in a Bottle
base speed from \[35-60] to \[30-50]
cooldown from \[20-14] to \[21-17]
Ability 2 - Sludge Bomb
Augment Warden from “increase target priority of 1” to “increase cast range and projectile speed by 60%”
Augment Slayer: area increase from 20% to 30%
Augment Protector: changed from ‘blind enemies 50-100 vision’ to ‘increase duration by 0.7’
Augment Guardian: changed from “increase duration from 1 second” to “blind enemies by 70-140”
Ability 3 - Harpoon
damage from 300-4000 to 290-2900
projectile speed from 85 to 75
Augment Slayer: from “increase damage by 30%” to “Increase target priority by 1 for 4 seconds”
Augment Dominator: from “reduce cooldown from 25%” to “increase damage by 30%”
Zephyr
Ability 1 - Purging Squall
damage from 4% of max health to 3% to max health of enemy hit
Ability 3 - Deafening Gale
Daze base amount from 50%-80% to 40%-60%
Augment Dominator: increase daze from 45% to 40%
Mosiac
shield gain from hitting an entity from 4% to 3%
Ability 1 - Tesserae
base damage per second from 10-100 to 10-60
Ability 3 - Andamento
base damage per second from 10-50 to 10-40
Piranha
Ability 1 - Puffermine
base from 100-1300 to 80-1000
Augment Striker: damage from 80% to 70% (of the original single target mine)
Ability 2 - Bleeder Rockets
damage per projectile from 30-300 to 20-250
Ability 3 - Piranha Missiles
damage per projectile from 25-700 to 30-600
stacking damage per stack from 5-100 to 5-55
Augment Striker: from 80% increase stacking damage to 70%
Dragonfly
Ability 2 - Adderbolt
base damage from 150-1500 to 120-1200
bonus damage based on distance travel from 1% per unit up to 100 units. to 0.75% per unit up to 400 units travel. note: this is to make it so that increase projectile range will give this ability more damage based on travel distance
Ability 3 - Deathgaze
base damage from 100-1000 to 80-800 (note: this is the base damage that can get up to x4 at max channel time)
damage over time based on targets current health from 1-5% to 1-3% based on channel time
damage over time flat damage from 10-100 per second to 10-70
Stalker
Ability 2 - Corroding Mist
base breach damage per unit moved from 4-8 to 3-6
Paradox
Ability 3 - Doppel
base damage per second from 30-100 to 20-80
Medium Class Ships
Stingray
Ability 1 - Redline
Augment Striker: area base damage from 50-500 to 40-400
Ability 2 - Force Blade
initial damage from 40-400 to 30-250
hitting terrain damage from 45-450 to 40-400
Ability 3 - Proximity Field
Augment Striker: damage per second base from 20-400 to 20-300
Lurker
Ability 2 - Shred
damage from 100-2000 to 100-1600
Ability 3 - Snag
damage per unit from 3-10 to 2-8
Lockjaw
Ability 1 - Ripchain
damage on initial hit from 50-550 to 40-300
Ability 2 - Blaze
damage per unit moved from 3-8 to 2-7
Ability 3 - Grapple
damage from 50-700 to 50-400
Augment Striker: damage from 40-400 per mine to 30-300
Aurora
Ability 1 - Glacial Wall
damage per second from 30-270 to 20-200
Ability 2 - Ice Shards
damage per shard from (20-350) to (20-300)
Ability 3 - Blizzard
base damage per second from 70-700 to 40-600
Revenant
Ability 1 - Transfusion
siphon amount from 40-500 to 30-400 health per second (drain scales with ability damage)
Augment Warden: area around the primary target that get siphon now scales with ability range (and thus guardian augment on this ability as well) vs ability area of effect.
Ability 2 - Blood Bombardment
flat damage from 40-600 to 30-500
Nautilus
Ability 2 - Disrupt
base damage from 150-1500 (300-3000) at max charge to 100-1300 (200-2600) at max charge
Augment Striker bonus damage based on current health from 11% to 8%
Ability 3 - Typhoon
damage per second from 70-700 to 50-400
Volt
Ability 1 - Arc Lighting
damage from 40-500 to 35-435
Ability 2 - Soliton Storm
damage per second from 20-200 to 20-140
Ability 3 - Induction Lance
damage for projectile from 120-1600 to 100-1300
triggered area damage from 100-1000 to 90-800
Large Class Ships
Oasis
Ability 2 - Countermeasures
Augment Striker: damage per second based on current health from 9% to 7%
Ability 3 - Retrofit Repair
Augment Striker: healing to damage from 110% to 90%
Seabloom
Ability 2 - Sacred Lotus
damage over time from 14-240 per second base to 10-200
Ability 3 - Black Lotus
damage over time from 10-80 per second base to 8-60
Horizon
Ability 1 - Gravity Jump
damage from 70-700 to 60-600
Ability 2 - Dimensional Collapse
base damage from 90-900 to 40-700
Augment Slayer: damage based on current health from 9% to 6%
Ability 3 - Warp Anchor
build up damage per second from 120-360 to 80-320
whirlpool damage per second from 120-360 to 100-240
Crucible
Ability 1 - Afterburner
burn damage per second from 14-300 to 14-150
Ability 2 - Broadside
initial damage from 60-500 to 50-400
burn damage per second from 40-280 to 20-140
Ability 3 - Eruption
initial impact damage from 150-3300 to 150-2900
burn damage from 100-1100 to 100-880
bonus burn damage based on targets current health from 12-16% to 8-12%
Wither
Ability 1 - Bladewall
damage per second when in contact with the wall 50-400 to 40-300
Ability 2 - Miasma
damage per second from 40-200 to 30-180
Ability 3 - Congregate
breach damage per unit moved from 4-10 to 3-9
Nori
Ability 1 - Snare
impact damage from 70-700 to 50-400
Ability 2 - Entangling Weeds
initial damage from 50-250 to 50-100
break damage from 150-1500 to 100-1300
bonus damage based on current health from 7% to 5%
when cleansed no longer applies the break effect
Augment Warden: from “break stuns” to “Pushes enemies away from the center”
Ability 3 - Torrent
damage per second from 50-250 to 35-200
Augment Slayer: from 35% to 40%
Prism
Ability 1 - Prismatic Shield
base radius from 13 to 14.5
shield converted to damage from 12.5% to 10% per second
Ability 2 - Voidfield Conversion
radius for effect now scales with increase area of effect sources
base radius from 35 to 25
Augment Warden: shield per debuff cleansed from 6% to 7%
Augment Slayer: damage per buff removed from 4% to 5%
Augment Guardian: from “Shroud allies” to “Increase area by 35%”
Ability 3 - Polarity Bond
cooldown from \[23-19] to 24
Augment Protector: bonus shield from 40% to 70%
Augment Protector: damage reduction from 90% to 50%
Weapons Upgrade
Weapon Damage
new weapon damage upgrade scaling
New
Old
1
19%
15%
2
38%
30%
3
57%
45%
4
76%
60%
5
95%
75%
6
114%
90%
7
133%
105%
8
152%
120%
9
171%
135%
damage upgrade now increases critical multiplier instead of critical chance
critical multiplier now starts at 30% and increase by 3% per upgrade
Weapon Reload
new reload upgrade scaling
New
Old
1
11.5%
13.0%
2
20.6%
23.0%
3
28.1%
31.0%
4
34.2%
37.5%
5
39.4%
42.8%
6
43.8%
47.3%
7
47.6%
51.2%
8
51.0%
54.5%
9
53.9%
57.4%
Reload upgrade now increase critical chance instead of multiplier
critical chance starts at 20% and increased by 2% per upgrade
Weapons
General Changes
All weapons shot to trigger from 4 to 2
Starting weapon base DPS reduced from 36 to 33 (changes depending on range) basically all weapons base damage was reduced by roughly 6-12%
Medium Range (yellow weapons)
Barrier Dynamo - base shield gain from 50 to 38
Loom Coils
Loom Coils Changes
Green Coils
(NEW) Mass - increase Mass by 6% per upgrade. max of 5
Projectile Speed - from 6% to 8% per upgrade. Max from 10 to 5
Blue Coils
(NEW) Ability damage - provides 6% more ability damage per upgrade. max of 5
(NEW) Weapon Resistance - reduce incoming damage from weapons by 4%. max of 5
Crisis Repair - Damage reduction from 60% to 25%
Orange Coils
Big Boom - weapon range from 12 to 8. Reduce reload from 30% to 15%
Eagle's iris - instead of reducing weapon damage now “reduces max health by 8%”
Hollowed Frame - max health reduction from 10% to 7.6%
The Specialist - shots before weapon trigger from 2 to 1, reload slowed from 15% to 7.5%
Redirected Engine - speed reduction from 18% to 14.4%
Bulk - 45% more health to 30%, speed reduction from 14% to 7.6%
The Whale - remove the reload reduction
Captain Changes
Changed all captains preloaded coils to be unique to them. Now Captains will start with a Repair loom coil plus one orange loom coil only they can have (and start the game with!)
Gioso
Increase area of effect for abilities by 10%
Increase repair heal by 400
Reduce ship speed by 3.9%
Cliff
Increase weapon damage by 12%
Increase max health by 150
Reload weapon 7.5% slower
Eva
Increase ability range by 12%
Increase ability projectile speed by 16%
Reduce weapon damage by 5.8%
Jalu
Increase Speed by 2 knots
Increase health regeneration by 10
Reduces max health by 3.9%
Change Blue coil “increase weapon range” with “reduce incoming damage from weapon”
Rusana
Increase weapon damage by 9%
Increase critical damage multiplier by 20%
reload weapon 7.5% slower
Protues
Increase critical strike chance by 20%
increase weapon special by 16%
reduces critical damage multiplier by 50%
Nivo
recover cooldowns 4.5% faster
increase ability damage by 4%
reduces max health by 7.6%
Change Blue coil “area repair” for “increase ability damage”
Art Changes
Improved Audio for weapons
Bug Fixes
Fix for cooldown tooltip number not fitting properly if the number was over 100
Clarification
Ability Damage: Increase ability damage scaling with other sources of ability damage increase is multiplicative. currently the sources of increased outgoing ability damage is from the new utility, from the new loom coil, and from individual augments on abilities.
The captains unique pre-loaded loom coil is the orange one on the bottom that you can see in the captain selection view. Its given to that captain at the start of the game. You cannot get that loom coil any other way. The blue Repair loom coil is still in the normal pool of loom coils you can get during normal gameplay
Critical damage multiplier reduction is a percentage reduction applied after all increases. So the Protues pro-loaded coil reduces the multiplier from all sources by 50%
