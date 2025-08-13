🎯 Map & Exploration

・🗺️ New map with another 🎴 Card Shop and more! Unlock after winning the first battle vs the 👨‍🔬 scientist and a guarding monster.

・🌳 New large trees. Cut for more randomized wood, but with higher HP cost.

・🌿 Starting map edited to look "greener" instead of the autumn / all brown start.



⚔️ Battle & Monsters

・👾 All battle monsters updated with a brand-new art style. Now features a pixel art style outside of battles, and more realistic visuals during battles instead of using a single static image.

・🛡️ Battle Shield added at the start of battle for both player and monsters.

・💢 Enemies may miss attacks more often, but now hit slightly harder.

・🐺 New monster: Kiba, the wolf who wants your life.

・↔️ Battle view changed to side battle for improved art usage and better visuals.

・🎯 Card targeting adjusted so it won’t block the enemy’s image when selected.

・🎴 Deck Zone moved down, while END TURN button moved up.

・🌄 New background battle images.



🎴 Cards

・🃏 2 New Cards: サラリーマン (Salaryman) and 畳 (Tatami).

・🐉 りゅう Card Art updated.



-> Many more to come with Build 3+ , especially Japanese study contents!



Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome on Discord or in Discussions on STEAM!

またね！

Light :>