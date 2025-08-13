This is our biggest update yet, celebrating the game's anniversary! We've added 4 new tavern levels and new mechanics!

🎶Musicians and Concerts

What's a tavern without bards? Hire musicians and organize concerts in your tavern. Let your patrons dance!



👑Long Live the King!

The King himself may visit your tavern. Organize a grand feast for him, and perhaps he'll decide that your tavern is the best in the entire kingdom.

🏺Artifact Display Cases and Magic Flowers

Put your artifacts on public display for all patrons to admire. And if you want to speed up your fairies, use the flowers they love so much.



---

Improvements:

🧚‍♀️ A fairy concierge will take care of the hotel

🏨 The hotel can be closed, and the hall can be decorated

🪓 Axe upgrades will make chopping wood easier

🛠️New decorations like railings and small stairs will allow you to beautifully partition tables

👁️‍🗨️ A spotter will notify you of an approaching thief

💰 The loan size increases with your reputation level

🖼️ Lots of new decorations

🏆Extended level progression with rewards if you choose to play after completing the main storyline

---

Fixes:

🤔 Sometimes patrons would stand up but not leave

🧼 Wiping stains is no longer laggy, and there are more types of stains

🎵 Sometimes the music wouldn't start playing immediately when the game launched

🧚‍♀️ Sometimes the fairies would forget about the soup

🌫️ Less windy and foggy weather, reduced lightning brightness, quieter wind

🌧️ Rain and fog should not appear inside the building

💬 Sometimes it was possible to get stuck in a dialogue by clicking on characters too quickly

📌Interactive decor is now marked with a special icon in the inventory and shop

✉️ The letter is removed after catching the goblin

🍔 Characters now hold food better

Return to the tavern and build the Best Tavern Ever!



