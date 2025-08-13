Version 0.7.0 Patch Notes

Progression System

New Music

Updated UI Elements

Dialogue Window System

Continue Saved Game

Bug Fixes

Music no longer stops when entering the Video Settings menu.



Skipping the credits now only works with ESC, Spacebar, or left/right mouse buttons.



Music volume now rounds correctly, eliminating unwanted decimal values at extreme settings.



Fixed issue where players couldn’t cycle left through hand skins.



Fixed adjacency check error in Chapter 3 Stage 10.



Corrected exit and entrance points in Chapter 3 Stage 12.



“No More Moves” now correctly detects wild cards and avoids premature game overs.



0.7.1 Hotfix: Fixed incorrect Menu Button graphic and stopped it from being animated at all times.



A new progression system has been added!You must now beat a chapter on a specific game mode to unlock the next chapter for that mode.Example: Beating Chapter 1 onunlocks Chapter 2Currently, all game modes are unlocked for Chapter 1, but this may change in the future.- The main menu now features brand-new music that better matches the dungeon-themed atmosphere.- The previous track was a bit too cheerful — this new one fits the tone much better.- A number of UI button graphics have been updated.- While not all have been replaced yet, the majority are now using the new style. More updates coming soon!- A custom dialogue system is now in place.- The current visuals are placeholder, but it functions as the foundation for the upcoming tutorial overhaul.- You can preview the system in action on the Tutorial menu.- The save/load system now includes a visiblebutton on the main menu when a save file is present.- This allows players to return to the start of the stage they last exited.Example: Reaching Chapter 1 Stage 12 saves your score, combo, and other relevant data. Returning later will load you back to the beginning of that stage.- We're also exploring the possibility of saving the exact in-progress state (mid-stage), though it would require a significant code overhaul — so it’s a long-term goal.