Version 0.7.0 Patch Notes
• Progression System Implemented
• New Music
• Updated UI Elements
• Dialogue Window System
• "Continue" Saved Game Functionality
• Bug Fixes & Quality-of-Life Improvements
Progression SystemA new progression system has been added!
You must now beat a chapter on a specific game mode to unlock the next chapter for that mode.
Example: Beating Chapter 1 on Normal unlocks Chapter 2 Normal.
Currently, all game modes are unlocked for Chapter 1, but this may change in the future.
New Music- The main menu now features brand-new music that better matches the dungeon-themed atmosphere.
- The previous track was a bit too cheerful — this new one fits the tone much better.
Updated UI Elements- A number of UI button graphics have been updated.
- While not all have been replaced yet, the majority are now using the new style. More updates coming soon!
Dialogue Window System- A custom dialogue system is now in place.
- The current visuals are placeholder, but it functions as the foundation for the upcoming tutorial overhaul.
- You can preview the system in action on the Tutorial menu.
Continue Saved Game- The save/load system now includes a visible “Continue” button on the main menu when a save file is present.
- This allows players to return to the start of the stage they last exited.
Example: Reaching Chapter 1 Stage 12 saves your score, combo, and other relevant data. Returning later will load you back to the beginning of that stage.
- We're also exploring the possibility of saving the exact in-progress state (mid-stage), though it would require a significant code overhaul — so it’s a long-term goal.
Bug Fixes
- Music no longer stops when entering the Video Settings menu.
- Skipping the credits now only works with ESC, Spacebar, or left/right mouse buttons.
- Music volume now rounds correctly, eliminating unwanted decimal values at extreme settings.
- Fixed issue where players couldn’t cycle left through hand skins.
- Fixed adjacency check error in Chapter 3 Stage 10.
- Corrected exit and entrance points in Chapter 3 Stage 12.
- “No More Moves” now correctly detects wild cards and avoids premature game overs.
- 0.7.1 Hotfix: Fixed incorrect Menu Button graphic and stopped it from being animated at all times.
