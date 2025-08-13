NEW:- A toggle has been added for idle dashing: if you turn this off, you can no longer dash while standing still
- An event manager has been added that will allow me to make changes to your account when I'm not online at the same time
CHANGES:- The suicide potion has been reworked for out-of-combat areas
- You are now unable to interact with skilling/housing nodes while hearthstone is in progress
- The ban system has been reworked
- Inputs are now disabled entirely when you die
- Safety check added to prevent crashing when rightclicking a house item to withdraw it while in building mode
- You can no longer open your self-inspection while in a skill
- Panning outside game boundaries with the building camera has been removed
FIXED:- An overlapping issue with status effects and event icons has been fixed
- A critical game crash at the tutorial has been resolved
Changed files in this update