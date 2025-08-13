NEW: - A toggle has been added for idle dashing: if you turn this off, you can no longer dash while standing still

- An event manager has been added that will allow me to make changes to your account when I'm not online at the same time



CHANGES: - The suicide potion has been reworked for out-of-combat areas

- You are now unable to interact with skilling/housing nodes while hearthstone is in progress

- The ban system has been reworked

- Inputs are now disabled entirely when you die

- Safety check added to prevent crashing when rightclicking a house item to withdraw it while in building mode

- You can no longer open your self-inspection while in a skill

- Panning outside game boundaries with the building camera has been removed



FIXED: - An overlapping issue with status effects and event icons has been fixed

- A critical game crash at the tutorial has been resolved