Join us for the 1st Anniversary Pre-Party!

Limited-time Co-op Event the "1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" is now live!

Work together to gather a feast of local cuisine and prepare for the party!

"1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" Details:

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7259/

Faaast Penguin 1st Anniversary Highlights:

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7477/

Newly Added

All Platforms

Adjustments

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where some stars in the world “Star Drop” could not be attacked

Fixed an issue where the charge sound of other players’ attacks could be heard

Fixed an issue where attack motions of other players were sometimes invisible in spectator mode

Fixed an issue in the world “Miami Splash” where, when spectating a player who refilled water on the “Jetpack”, the water gauge UI would appear.

Known Issues

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/

