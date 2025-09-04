Thank you for playing Faaast Penguin. Here are the contents changed during maintenance that occurred on 9/4/2025.
Join us for the 1st Anniversary Pre-Party!
Limited-time Co-op Event the "1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" is now live!
Work together to gather a feast of local cuisine and prepare for the party!
"1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" Details:
https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7259/
Faaast Penguin 1st Anniversary Highlights:
https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7477/
Newly Added
All Platforms
Join us for the 1st Anniversary Pre-Party!
Adjustments
All Platforms
Fixed an issue where some stars in the world “Star Drop” could not be attacked
Fixed an issue where the charge sound of other players’ attacks could be heard
Fixed an issue where attack motions of other players were sometimes invisible in spectator mode
Fixed an issue in the world “Miami Splash” where, when spectating a player who refilled water on the “Jetpack”, the water gauge UI would appear.
Known Issues
https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/
We thank you for your continued support of Faaast Penguin.
Changed files in this update