 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19584532 Edited 4 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Faaast Penguin. Here are the contents changed during maintenance that occurred on 9/4/2025.

Join us for the 1st Anniversary Pre-Party!

Limited-time Co-op Event the "1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" is now live!
Work together to gather a feast of local cuisine and prepare for the party!

"1st Anniversary Pre-Party!" Details:

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7259/

Faaast Penguin 1st Anniversary Highlights:

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7477/

Newly Added

All Platforms

  • Join us for the 1st Anniversary Pre-Party!

Adjustments

All Platforms

  • Fixed an issue where some stars in the world “Star Drop” could not be attacked

  • Fixed an issue where the charge sound of other players’ attacks could be heard

  • Fixed an issue where attack motions of other players were sometimes invisible in spectator mode

  • Fixed an issue in the world “Miami Splash” where, when spectating a player who refilled water on the “Jetpack”, the water gauge UI would appear.

 

Known Issues

https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/

 

We thank you for your continued support of Faaast Penguin.

 

 

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2590151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link